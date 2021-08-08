Brayden Clark steps up, leads Beverly to American Legion Northeast championship

“This is something I’ll never forget,” said Clark, a rising sophomore at Salve Regina. “It’s unbelievable. I worked my butt off for this, and so has everyone else. Today it was me, but it could have been anyone else.”

With one out and a runner on first in the bottom of the eighth inning of the American Legion Northeast Tournament Championship, Clark launched a walkoff double to left-center, scoring Nick Fox as Beverly Post 331 topped Newport, (R.I.), 6-5, at Hanover Insurance Park to punch the town’s first trip to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C..

WORCESTER — Brayden Clark couldn’t finish the game with his arm, so he settled for closure with his bat.

Clark is Beverly’s ace, and he had already pitched 6⅔ innings of five-hit ball before running up against the pitch limit (105). Instead of removing Clark altogether, coach Mike Levine opted to move him to second base, despite Clark not playing in the field in more than a year, and with less than a handful of at-bats under his belt this summer.

“He’s a baseball player. I wanted him out there for that reason,” Levine said. “If we were going to win on the field, I wanted him out here with his friends.”

Before taking his place beside third base for the bottom of the eighth, Levine approached assistant coach Kevin McGrath.

“Brayden is going to win the game for us,” he predicted.

Brayden Clark gets a hug from assistant coach Kevin McGrath after delivering the winning hit for Beverly Post 331. Brendan Kurie

Clark wasn’t quite so confident.

“I haven’t hit a baseball in four or five months,” he said. “I was sitting fastball and I jumped on it to give us a chance.”

Fox, a rising senior at Beverly High, was on first after walking and was expecting Clark to come through, but not to the extent he did.

“Nobody expected that,” Fox said. “We all thought he was going to get a hit, but we weren’t expecting a missile. I thought it was out.”

Clark’s shot didn’t clear the fence, however, meaning Fox had to leg out three bases.

“That’s the fastest I’ve ever run,” he said with a laugh. “I saw everybody run over [to] the fences and I thought ‘I’d better score here or I’m seriously in trouble.’”

When Fox slid home, it culminated a run through the Massachusetts and Regional double-elimination tournaments in which Beverly went 9-1, with the lone loss coming Saturday evening, 10-2, to Newport.

Later that night, center fielder Tyler Petrosino, Clark’s teammate at Beverly High and Salve Regina, removed Levine from the team’s group text thread and called a players-only meeting in his hotel room. Forty-five minutes later, they emerged.

“We talked about the loss and we took it as a humbling experience,” Fox said. “We win very well, but we don’t lose very well. We were tight. After the meeting we were good and it showed today.”

Things started off well, as Beverly scored in the first inning when Petrosino walked and came around on Lee Pacheco’s single to left. Newport answered with two singles, a hit by pitch and an error, which tied the game in the second.

Beverly opened the bottom of the fifth with back-to-back singles from its Nos. 8-9 hitters, brothers Will and Austin Foglietta. After Logan Petrosino’s sacrifice bunt, Nick McIntyre’s sacrifice fly scored Will Foglietta. Pacheco followed with another RBI single before Brennan Frost’s triple down the left-field line plated two, putting Beverly up 5-1.

Newport took advantage of two Post 331 errors in the top of the sixth, scoring four unearned runs capped by a two-run single from No. 8 hitter Connor Freitas.

“I haven’t been hit around that well in a while,” said Clark, who threw six innings of one-hit ball in his first start of the tournament and was the winning pitcher in the state championship game. “They gave me a run for my money. I didn’t have my best stuff today, to be honest, but it got the job done.”

The Beverly Post 331 team poses with the championship trophy after their American Legion Northeast Tournament victory. Brendan Kurie

Beverly, which had never won a state American Legion title, became the 22nd Massachusetts team to reach the World Series and the fourth in the last five years, following two trips by Shrewsbury and one by Braintree. A Massachusetts team hasn’t won the whole thing since East Lynn in 1937, and no team from the Commonwealth has placed in the top three in 43 years, since East Springfield in 1978.

“If these guys play loose, anything can happen,” Levine said confidently. “I wouldn’t put anything past these guys. They’re a tough team. They’re good athletes. They’re good baseball players. They want to win. They know how to win.”

Beverly faces Mid-South champion Dubuque County, Iowa, at 4 p.m. Thursday in a tournament that runs until Aug. 17.

“Going there is going to be a lot of fun, but I’d like to win,” Clark said. “I know everyone else does, too.”