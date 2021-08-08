Sunday’s Patriots QB Watch: Cam Newton had a blast while putting together one of his best days of training camp

The Patriots starting quarterback carried that energy over into practice, putting together one of his finest days of the summer, completing 12 of 16 passes with one interception (Devin McCourty) during competitive team sessions.

Always a ball of energy, Newton had a little extra juice in his step at the beginning of practice, vibing to “We’re Blessed” by Fred Hammond during stretching and jogging.

FOXBOROUGH – It was pretty evident early on that Cam Newton was feeling pretty good about himself Sunday afternoon.

It was during one-on-one drills where Newton helped pull off one of the most memorable plays of camp with the offensive star of the summer so far, N’Keal Harry.

Matched up against Joejuan Williams, Harry ran a crisp up-out route, gaining a step on his defender. Newton hung a deep beautiful spiral that hung in the humid air just long enough for Harry to go full extension and snag it before falling into the end zone.

Though it was fairly sparse crowd for a weekend day, it sparked one of the loudest fan reactions since camp opened two weeks ago.

“With balls like that, as long as it’s within my reach, I feel like if I get my hands on it, I should catch them. That’s just one example of that,’’ said Harry, who continues to turn cornerbacks and heads in this his third and best camp.

Newton sprinted downfield to meet Harry and the two leaped in the air and bumped hips to celebrate.

“It’s all juice man,’’ said Harry. “It’s all juice.’’

Harry has been the favorite target of Newton and Mac Jones and he is developing a solid rapport with both quarterbacks.

“Yeah, definitely. Every day, we’re just trying to build the chemistry a little bit more, get better at something, and that’s what we’ve been doing,’’ he said.

Harry said it hasn’t been difficult working with multiple signal-callers.

“The whole thing is trying to gain confidence,” he said. “And me, giving the quarterback confidence each day . . . and it’s been good so far.”

Jones also had another fine day, completing 16 of 20 throws during the sessions where the defense was trying to make things difficult.

He completed a string of 10 passes to begin his day before he threw an incompletion. He was picked once (Michael Jackson) and had one pass dropped.

