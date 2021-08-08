Colts make Darius Leonard high-paid linebacker with five-year, $99.25 million extension

It tops the five-year, $95.225 million contract Fred Warner recently signed with San Francisco, making Leonard the NFL’s highest-paid linebacker — at least for now.

The two-time All-Pro agreed on Sunday to a five-year contract extension worth $99.25 million that includes $52 million in guaranteed money, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person requested anonymity because the team has not released the terms publicly.

Darius Leonard always believed he was the best linebacker in football. The Indianapolis Colts made sure he gets paid like it.

“I’m a competitor, so if you aren’t first, you’re last,” Leonard said while wearing a Colts cowboy hat. “Just to have my name right now at the top, that’s something I don’t take for granted. I have to continue to go out and prove I can play.”

Team officials made the announcement while Indy’s players were still on the practice field and in between Saturday’s Hall of Fame induction speech from Edgerrin James and Sunday’s scheduled induction speech by Peyton Manning. Coach Frank Reich, who once coached Manning, was expected to attend the ceremony.

Dolphins restructure Howard’s contract

All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard agreed to a restructured contract with the Miami Dolphins 12 days after he had requested a trade.

The agreement allows Howard to earn up to $3.5 million in new incentives this year, with more guaranteed money in 2022. The sixth-year pro said he’s glad to be staying in Miami.

“I was always happy to be here and be with the team that drafted me and sticking through it, ups and downs,” Howard said .

Coach Brian Flores said there was never real concern the situation with Howard wouldn’t get resolved.

“We want him here, and he’s here,” Flores said.

Howard’s agent, David Canter, thanked the Dolphins for “doing something unexpected and difficult to say the least.”

“Many times over the past eight months we all did not expect anything to happen,” Canter said on Twitter. “The organization handled us with absolute class and professionalism.”

The Dolphins restructured a contract Howard signed in May 2019 that was then worth $75.25 million over five years.

Smokey air forces Broncos indoors

The Denver Broncos had to move their only scheduled stadium practice indoors because of smoky skies from the California wildfires that made Denver’s air among the world’s most polluted.

When the workout began inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at the UCHealth Training Center, Denver’s air quality was the second-worst globally, trailing only the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk in the middle of Siberia, according to IQAir’s world air quality rankings.

Signs on the highways around Denver read, “OZONE Alert! Exercise Indoors.”

Which is exactly what coach Vic Fangio decided to do when he moved his practice from Empower Field at Mile High to the team’s indoor facility that’s normally a haven from wintry weather or late-summer thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

“I’ve definitely never seen that before,” safety Kareem Jackson said of moving things indoors because of bad air. “But I definitely appreciate having an indoor (facility) and being able to come in. A lot of teams don’t have that luxury, so I’m definitely thankful for that.”

Fangio said he was able to accomplish most of what he wanted to with his team playing indoors on artificial turf rather than on the grass at their stadium.

“I mean, I would like to have been at the stadium,” Fangio said. “Got new guys here. They would like to have seen the stadium. We were going to have a pregame warmup just like a game, we were going to go in after pregame warmup, come out. We were going to go in at halftime, come out.

“So, we lost that. I would have preferred that but we chose not to.”

Fangio said none of his players has reported any respiratory problems from the poor air quality, but he concurred with his medical staff, which recommended the indoors practice.

Funchess sorry for Asian slur

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against Asians during a news conference on Saturday night.

“I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight,” Funchess said in a statement posted on Twitter late Saturday night. “It was not OK. I have grown to develop deep personal and business relationships in the Asian community! I meant no harm, and those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people. I will learn from this and will continue to grow as a person. I’m forever sorry!”

General manager Brian Gutekunst called Funchess’ comment “very unacceptable” and added that it “certainly doesn’t live up to the standards and values of the Green Bay Packers.”

“We’ve addressed it with Devin,” Gutekunst said. “He knows it’s unacceptable. I do think he’s sincerely remorseful and will hopefully learn from this. ... I do want to say that’s something that is not condoned and it’s certainly, it doesn’t live up to what we believe here with the Green Bay Packers.”

Gutekunst was asked if the Packers considered releasing Funchess over the remark.

“Not at the moment,” Gutekunst said. “I think through the conversations that we’ve had, I think — and there’s going to be more — but I think that his apology was sincere. I think he made a mistake and (it) certainly can’t happen again.”

Funchess, 27, signed with the Packers in April 2020 but hasn’t played a down for them. He opted out of last season and noted at the time his family had been directly impacted by the pandemic.