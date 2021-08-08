Fan favorite Brett Phillips slams East-leading Tampa past O’s again

“All good teams find a way to put together got ABs and come back,” Phillips said. “That’s what we’ve been doing all year. It’s a testament to the guys in the clubhouse and their mentality. We want to win. Luckily, I was the hero today, but anyone on this team can be the hero on any given day.”

Brett Phillips capped his first career two-homer game with a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied in Baltimore to beat the Orioles, 9-6, and expand their lead in the AL East to a season-high four games.

Phillips launched the turnaround with a solo homer off Cole Sulser in the seventh, and Tampa Bay punished two more Orioles relievers in the eighth. Paul Fry (4-5) gave up a leadoff single and three straight walks to force in a run before Dillon Tate entered and allowed a sacrifice fly to pinch-hitter Yandy Díaz.

Tampa Bay is 11-1 against the last-place Orioles this season, outscoring them, 94-48. At Camden Yards, the Rays are 6-0 with 63 runs and 19 homers.

Yankees lose Anthony Rizzo to COVID-19, potential sweep in shutout

Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle bullpen combined on a six-hitter, Kyle Seager doubled to break a scoreless tie in the eighth inning, and the Mariners avoided a four-game sweep at Yankee Stadium, beating New York, 2-0.

The Yankees had won five in a row and lost for only the third time in 13 games, capping a day in which New York added Anthony Rizzo to its swelling COVID-19 injured list after the recently acquired first baseman tested positive.

Manager Aaron Boone said Rizzo, a cancer survivor who turned 32 on Sunday, was mildly symptomatic, describing him as “achy,” but otherwise OK. While most of the Yankees’ positive tests have been so-called breakthrough cases in which a person tests positive despite being fully vaccinated, Rizzo told reporters in June he was “taking some more time to see the data” in what he described as a “difficult decision.”

Rizzo is the fourth New York player within the past week to be sidelined by COVID-19, joining starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery, and catcher Gary Sánchez.

New York rookie starter Luis Gil pitched two-hit ball for five scoreless innings, striking out eight. In his big league debut Tuesday against Baltimore, he threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits and fanning six.

Kikuchi and Mariners relievers Casey Sadler, Paul Sewald (7-3), and Drew Steckenrider combined to strike out 12. Seattle finished 4-6 on a 10-game trip. Eight games were decided by no more than two runs, and each of the four games in New York was decided in the sixth inning or later.

Luke Voit, who led the majors in home runs last season but has struggled this season after knee surgery, came off the injured list and was named to the starting lineup in place of Rizzo.

Phillies honor Roy Halladay, then beat Mets again

On the same day the Phillies retired late Hall of Famer Roy Halladay’s No. 34 jersey in a touching tribute, Zack Wheeler pitched a two-hitter and struck out 11, Bryce Harper hit his fourth homer in six games, and first-place Philadelphia finished off a three-game sweep with its eighth straight victory, 3-0 over the fading New York Mets. Wheeler, who departed the Mets before last season, gave up a double to Brandon Nimmo to start the game and then retired 22 consecutive batters — the most by a Phillies pitcher since Halladay’s perfect game on May 29, 2010. Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto also homered for the Phillies, who moved 2½ games ahead of New York, whose new acquisition Javier Baez departed in the fifth inning with left hip soreness following a swing. Manager Luis Rojas said initial pessimism about the injury subsided following a postgame evaluation. The Mets got a pregame pep talk in the clubhouse from owner Steve Cohen before losing for the seventh time in eight tries. New York arrived at Citizens Bank Park leading the division and left in third place . . . Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall each hit a two-run homer off Washington’s Patrick Corbin (6-11), Max Fried pitched six strong innings, and Atlanta beat the Nationals, 5-4, to take second in the NL East, two behind Philadelphia. The three-time defending division champions have won five of six. Their All-Star Freddie Freeman was not in the lineup after leaving Saturday’s game with an upper respiratory infection, but he entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh . . . Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and San Francisco beat Milwaukee, 5-4, to take two of three from a fellow division leader. The Giants have the best record in the majors at 71-41. Pinch-hitter Brandon Belt, who homered twice Saturday, tied it in the seventh with a two-run pinch-hit homer off Daniel Norris . . . Tyler Mahle struck out 10, Kyle Farmer delivered another key hit, and Cincinnati completed a four-game sweep of Pittsburgh, 3-2. Nick Castellanos added a double and scored as the playoff-chasing Reds continued their dominance of the Pirates, improving to 9-1 against them this season. Dating to last season, the Reds have won 13 of 14 games from Pittsburgh . . . Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera sat out his team’s 7-5 loss in Cleveland, a planned off-day following playing in nine straight games. Cabrera is two home runs shy of 500, having hit the 498th of his regular-season career on Tuesday. The Tigers are off Monday before opening a three-game series Tuesday at Baltimore.