Game 114: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

Perhaps pitching for his job in the rotation with Chris Sale nearing a return, Garrett Richards will have the ball for Boston. Richards is an extended rough stretch, giving up three earned runs or more in his last four starts. He hasn’t been out of the sixth inning since June 1.

After Alex Verdugo’s sixth-inning homer helped the Red Sox split a doubleheader with the Blue Jays on Saturday, the Sox will look to split the series itself with a win in Sunday’s series finale in Toronto.

With Sale throwing well in a Worcester rehab start - and slated to start Saturday - Richards fate could be similar to that of Martín Pérez, who was demoted to the bullpen in favor of Tanner Houck.

Southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu, twice a top-three finisher in Cy Young voting over the last two seasons, will go for the Jays in just his second start in Toronto after the team recently returned to Canada. Ryu is 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA in three starts against Boston this season.

Lineups

RED SOX (65-48): TBA

Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (6-7, 5.21 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (59-50): Springer CF, Guerrero Jr. 1B, Semien SS, Hernández RF, Dickerson DH, Gurriel Jr. LF, Valera 2B, Espinal 3B, McGuire C

Pitching: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (11-5, 3.22 ERA)

Time: 1:07 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Ryu: Bogaerts 3-10, Cordero 0-4, Dalbec 2-5, Devers 1-7, Gonzalez 1-4, Hernández 1-9, Plawecki 2-5, Renfroe 4-26, Verdugo 3-5, Vázquez 1-11, Wong 0-1

Blue Jays vs. Richards: Bichette 3-12, Grichuk 5-13, Guerrero Jr. 7-12, Gurriel Jr. 2-11, Hernández 6-13, Kirk 0-2, McGuire 3-6, Semien 6-24, Springer 7-26

Stat of the day: After posting a 4.91 ERA in the first half, Richards’s mark has ballooned to 7.24 since the All-Star break.

Notes: Alex Verdugo is out as he begins paternity leave ... The Blue Jays have won two of the first three games of the series, but Boston leads the season series between the teams 10-8 with one game remaining ... The Blue Jays, who are 8-2 on their first homestand in Canada. Crowds were capped at 15,000 for each game, with a combined attendance of 27,427 announced for the split doubleheader Saturday. ... In five career outings against the Red Sox, Ryu is 2-2 with 2.40 ERA. Richards is 2-2 with a 6.15 mark in five starts against the Blue Jays this season, 4-6 with 5.60 ERA for his career ... Boston added J.D. Martinez to the COVID-related injured list Saturday. Connor Wong was recalled from Triple A Worcester. Red Sox bench coach Will Venable tested positive for COVID-19, the team said ... The Red Sox enter Sunday three games back of the Rays in the AL East, their biggest deficit since June 14.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.