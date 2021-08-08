George Springer leads Blue Jays to a stunning comeback win over the Red Sox

Barnes walked the nine-hole hitter of the Blue Jays’ lineup which brought up George Springer, who represented the go-ahead run. But that’s when Springer changed that, sending a go-ahead three-run homer off Barnes, his former University of Connecticut baseball teammate, delivering yet another gut-punch to the Red Sox and their fans.

Matt Barnes replaced Adam Ottavino with two outs and a runner on first and the Sox in control of an 8-6 lead in the bottom of the eighth.

Just when Red Sox fans felt their team finally made it out of their week-plus rut of bad baseball, their worst fears were realized in the bottom of the eighth inning of Sunday’s 9-8 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Advertisement

For their second day in a row, Barnes surrendered a game-deciding home run.

On a weekend that featured a tough group of Blue Jays starters, a scuffling Red Sox squad, and COVID-19 issues and scares, the Sox couldn’t escape Toronto soon enough.

The loss came on a day the Red Sox offense chased Hyun-Jin Ryu out of the contest after 3⅔ innings, 10 hits, and seven earned runs. It was tied for Ryu’s shortest outing of the season.

The Blue Jays struck first in the bottom of the first inning following a Corey Dickerson RBI single, scoring Springer.

The Red Sox responded in the second. J.D. Martinez, who went 4 for 5 with two runs scored and three runs driven in on the day he was reinstated from the COVID-related injured list, laced a single off Ryu, sparking a three-run outburst in the inning.

The Sox scored one run in the second, then three more runs in the fourth to take a 7-2 lead. But the Blue Jays always lurked and Springer delivered the final blow in the eighth as the Red Sox (65-49) dropped four games astern of the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays (68-44), who rallied for a 9-6 win in Baltimore.

Advertisement









Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.