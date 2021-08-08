Israeli point guard Yam Madar makes impression in Celtics’ Summer League victory over Atlanta

Madar was not on the court for the final few minutes, however, as the Celtics put together a late comeback.

On Sunday afternoon, though, he often appeared to be one of the better players on the court in limited action as the Celtics grabbed an 85-83 win over the Hawks in the Las Vegas Summer League.

LAS VEGAS — The Celtics’ plans for Yam Madar beyond Summer League are unclear. But last week the Israeli point guard spoke confidently about his chances of signing a contract with Boston, even if it will not be totally in control.

The Hawks led, 78-77, with just more than a minute left when Aaron Nesmith missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer. Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson then connected on a 3-pointer at the other end with 53.4 seconds to play.

Payton Pritchard answered with a 3-pointer after a timeout to pull the Celtics back within 1, and then Aaron Nesmith stole an inbounds pass and the Celtics pushed upcourt to get a 3-pointer from Romeo Langford that gave Boston an 83-81 lead with 11.5 seconds left. After a timeout, rookie Juhann Begarin came up with a steal to finish off the Hawks.

Pritchard had 23 points and Carsen Edwards added 17 for Boston. Madar finished with 8 points and 2 assists in 16 minutes, but he helped flip the game in Boston’s favor after an ugly start.

The Celtics started returning players Carsen Edwards, Langford, Aaron Nesmith, and Payton Pritchard, along with free agent big man Dedric Lawson. The group struggled at the open, however, going 0 for 8 from the field and 0 for 7 from the 3-point line in a four-minute scoreless drought to start the game.

But Madar checked in with 5:57 left and quickly shifted the game’s tenor. He inbounded the ball from the baseline and then got the ball right back for a layup, he flipped a daring pass on a drive that ultimately led to a Sam Hauser 3-pointer, and then he drilled a catch-and-shoot jumper from the right baseline.

Madar, whose rail-thin frame could be an issue, did not look out of place on defense, either. He scuffled and forced a jump-ball and was not afraid to get into the mix. He was then joined by the French rookie Juhann Begarin, who drilled a pair of 3-pointers from the right arc, one on a pass from Madar, helping finish off a 17-2 Boston run after the messy start.

Madar’s strong play continued in the second quarter, when he drove and found Pritchard for an open 3-pointer before spinning through the lane and hitting a jumper from the elbow. At halftime he was 3 for 3 from the field with 6 points and 2 assists and Boston outscored Atlanta by 10 points during his 9:37 on the court.













Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.