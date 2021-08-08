Keyshawn Davis, Richard Torrez Jr. fall as US boxing’s gold medal drought continues

Taking on 6-foot-7 Uzbekistani Bakhodir Jalolov, perhaps the most intimidating amateur boxer in the world, Torrez Jr. held his own in the super-heavyweight final against the man that had brutally knocked him out two years ago.

In the final bouts of the Olympic boxing program, Americans Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez Jr. both came close to claiming gold, but fell short against two of the world’s best at the final hurdle.

Jalolov took a 5-0 decision for Uzbekistan’s only boxing gold medal of this year’s Games, as Torrez Jr. fought a very solid first round before coming too far out of his shell and straying away from his game plan in the second round. A strong overhand left from Torrez Jr. was enough to win him the first round on three of the five judges’ scorecards.

Jalolov landed bigger shots in the second round, fighting behind his jab, unanimously taking the second round on the scorecards before cruising through the third in the final bout in Tokyo.

Torrez Jr. took a standing eight-count in the second round, taking too aggressive a posture and absorbing a powerful left hand from Jalolov, the beginning of the end for the 22-year-old.

“The last bout was really hard,” Jalolov said. “I still feel as if I’m dreaming right now, being a champion. I think a lot of sportsmen would love to be the Olympic champion. It was also one of my dreams when I was a child. Now I could achieve the result.”

Jalolov didn’t lose a point en route to Uzbekistan’s first super-heavyweight gold medal.

In the lightweight division, Davis found himself on the wrong end of a closer decision against Cuba’s Andy Cruz. The first lightweight to represent the United States in the gold medal match since Oscar de la Hoya did so in Barcelona in 1992, Davis was sharp and active but couldn’t quite match Cruz’s output.

The Cuban dominated the first round, picking Davis apart in the opening stages, before the American came storming back to win the second. The fight hinged on the decisive third round, and with superior movement and footwork, Cruz out-pointed Davis en route to Cuba’s fourth boxing gold medal in Tokyo.

One judge scored the fight for Davis, two rounds to one, while the other four awarded the same decision for Cruz, a 4-1 win on the scorecards.

A professional with a 3-0 record, the loss in Tokyo likely seems the end of amateur boxing for Davis, who will return to the pro ranks after falling short at the last.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.