Northborough’s Alex Karaban nets a ‘perfect fit’ with UConn men’s basketball program

“It went crazy,” he said with a laugh. “Text messages, IG, Twitter. Everything was blowing up. I’d never seen my phone like that before.”

When he picked it back up, he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

At 6:06 p.m. on Monday, Northborough’s Alex Karaban put a post up on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, then walked away from his phone for 10 minutes.

Karaban, the highest-ranked Class of 2022 basketball recruit from Massachusetts in the ESPN Top 100 at No. 45, had just announced he’d be staying close to home and suiting up at UConn, picking the Huskies from among more than 40 Division I offers.

“It was unbelievable,” Karaban said of the outpouring. “It was so much more than I expected. It was just a crazy feeling.”

Karaban’s decision came on the heels of a breakout performance for Expressions Elite at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in July.

A 6-foot-8 forward known for his efficient, crafty scoring, Karaban averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in the prestigious AAU tournament. His performance led to a flurry of new offers — including NC State, Florida, Butler, Ohio State and Georgia Tech — but he opted for UConn, giving fourth-year head coach Dan Hurley his third Top 100 recruit from the Class of 2022.

“[It was] my relationship with the coaching staff, the winning culture and that they’re so close to home and an elite program,” Karaban said. “It was hard to say no. The opportunity that presented itself to me was a perfect fit.”

Karaban, who grew up in Southborough before moving to Northborough when he was 14, recalled watching UConn’s runs to the 2011 and 2014 national championships, and cites Kemba Walker as his favorite Husky growing up.

Karaban’s father, Alexei, played collegiately in Belarus, and he introduced his son to the game at a young age. Soon he was playing for the Boston Bobcats before joining Expressions Elite.

Karaban’s high school career began when he averaged 16.6 points for the St. Peter-Marian varsity as an eighth grader. As a freshman, his 22.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists led Algonquin to the 2019 Division I Central championship game.

He spent the past two seasons at the New Hampton School, where he averaged 25.8 points and 8.7 rebounds and led the Huskies to the 2020 NEPSAC Class AAA championship as a sophomore. As a junior he was named New Hampshire’s Gatorade Player of the Year and NEPSAC MVP.

While Karaban, the oldest of Alexei and wife Olga’s three children, had the opportunity to reclassify into the class of 2021, he opted to attend IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for one year before heading to Storrs. IMG finished last season ranked No. 1 nationally in USA TODAY’s Super 25.

At IMG, Karaban said he plans to improve his “physical development, getting stronger and quicker,” in addition to sharpening his skills against some of the best prep players in the country.

“The goal is to get more ready for college,” he said.

Karaban’s commitment came days after Kyle Filipowski, a New York City native playing at Wilbraham & Monson, committed to Duke on July 29. Filipowski, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound power forward, was coach Jon Scheyer’s first recruit as the Blue Devils coach in waiting. Filipowski was ranked 20th in the ESPN 100.

Boston’s Dasonte Bowen, who plays at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, is ranked 97th in the ESPN 100 and committed to Iowa in June.

Coaching chatter

Former Oliver Ames football coach Mike Holland has been promoted to head coach at Tri-County, taking over for Kahn Chace, who left after two seasons to take over the Cardinal Spellman program. Holland, an assistant with the Cougars the last two seasons, coached OA for nine years, including five as defensive coordinator and four as head coach . . . A former three-sport star at Marlborough High, Graham Asum has been promoted to head coach of the school’s boys’ basketball team. A 2009 graduate, Asum played football at Worcester State and served as an assistant on the Panthers football team starting in 2014. He takes over for Scott Bauman, who led the program for five years . . . A familiar face is taking the reins of Ayer Shirley football. Billy Wright, who served as head coach during the 2013 season and coaches the Panther baseball team, has been tapped to helm the football team. He most recently served as defensive coordinator . . . Krystyna (Gagne) Callagy, one of the best players in Elms College history and the 2008 NECC Player of the Year, has been named the girls’ soccer coach at Haverhill. Callagy, a teacher in Peabody, is familiar with the Merrimack Valley Conference, having played at Methuen . . . Haverhill also announced the hiring of Souleymane Wane as boys’ soccer coach. Wane has led the Hillers boys’ basketball team since 2016 and was named Merrimack Valley Conference Coach of the Year following the 2019-20 season. A French teacher at Haverhill, Wane was a member of UConn’s 1999 national championship winning men’s basketball team and he played professionally overseas.

Legion ball

Beverly Post 331 is one of the final three teams standing at the American Legion Northeast Regional on the Holy Cross campus in Worcester. While Beverly fell 10-2 to Newport, R.I., on Saturday afternoon, Post 331 had already punched its ticket to Sunday’s championship game and will face the winner of a 1 p.m. game between Newport and Hamburg, N.Y. at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Shrewsbury Post 397, the defending regional champion, was eliminated from regionals Saturday after an 11-8 loss to Hamburg. The Northeast Region champion earns a berth in the American Legion World Series Aug. 12-17 in Shelby, N.C.

“Wally” Seaver HS Invitational

The largest high school basketball tournament in the state, with 158 teams participating, held its ninth iteration from July 30 to Aug. 1. The annual event raises money and awareness for ALS research and is named after former Franklin boys’ basketball coach Paul “Wally” Seaver, who died from the disease in 2013.

Boys team winners were: Blue Division: LaSalle Academy (R.I.); Navy Division: Uxbridge-White; Red Division: North Quincy; Green Division: Stoughton; Pink Division: BayState Academy; Orange Division: Walpole; Black Division: Brewer (Maine); Maroon Division: Franklin (Black); Gold Division: Chariho (R.I.). Girls team winners: Purple Division: Bedford (N.H.); Brown Division: Canton; Gray Division: Old Rochester.