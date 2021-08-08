Red Sox ace Chris Sale to pitch Saturday vs. Orioles in first start in more than two years

The Red Sox have their ace back.
Chris Sale will start for the Red Sox against the Orioles next Saturday at Fenway Park, two years and a day from the last time he stepped on a mound in a major-league game.
Sale tossed 4 ⅔ shutout innings for the WooSox Saturday, allowing two hits while walking three and striking out eight.
Sale underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020.
Duran, Martinez activated
Both Jarren Duran and J.D. Martinez have been sidelined as they underwent testing for COVID, but they were reinstated to the roster on Sunday.
Alex Verdugo was placed on the paternity leave list.
