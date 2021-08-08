fb-pixel Skip to main content

See photos of the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated August 8, 2021, 35 minutes ago
Athletes held their country's flags as they attended the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan.
Athletes held their country's flags as they attended the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan.David Goldman/Associated Press

The Tokyo Olympics came to an official end on Sunday night in a stadium absent of spectators.

Coined the “2020″ Summer Games — after being interrupted for a year due to the coronavirus — the worldwide multi-sport event was held in the middle of a resurging pandemic. The obstacles in place made for one of the most unusual Olympic Games on record.

Yet amid the challenges faced by both organizers and athletes, there were a number of hard-earned victories and unexpected shortcomings.

Here’s a look at the ceremony.

Athletes of the United States posed during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Athletes of the United States posed during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics.Dan Mullen/Associated Press
Britain's delegation arrived during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Britain's delegation arrived during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics.Lee Jin-man/Associated Press
Athletes arrived for the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Athletes arrived for the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics.Lee Jin-man/Associated Press
Athletes from Britain posed during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Athletes from Britain posed during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics.Dan Mullen/Associated Press
Athletes from India took a selfie during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Athletes from India took a selfie during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics.David Goldman/Associated Press
The United States of America athletes walked in during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
The United States of America athletes walked in during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics.Lee Jin-man/Associated Press
Athletes waved during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Athletes waved during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images
Athletes gathered on the field during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Athletes gathered on the field during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images
US silver medalist celebrated during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
US silver medalist celebrated during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
A view as the flag bearers of the competing nations entered the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
A view as the flag bearers of the competing nations entered the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.Francois Nel/Getty
Athletes from Japan's delegation walked past the Olympic Cauldron and the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Athletes from Japan's delegation walked past the Olympic Cauldron and the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images
Fireworks exploded during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Fireworks exploded during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics.Lee Jin-man/Associated Press
Athletes arrived during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Athletes arrived during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics.Lee Jin-man/Associated Press
Athletes celebrated during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Athletes celebrated during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
The Athletes of the competing nations entered the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
The Athletes of the competing nations entered the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.Francois Nel/Getty
The Olympic Cauldron and the Olympic flame are pictured during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
The Olympic Cauldron and the Olympic flame are pictured during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images
Fireworks erupted above the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Fireworks erupted above the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.Naomi Baker/Getty
Athletes posed with their gold medals during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Athletes posed with their gold medals during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
Fireworks went off around the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Fireworks went off around the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.