See photos of the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The Tokyo Olympics came to an official end on Sunday night in a stadium absent of spectators.

Coined the “2020″ Summer Games — after being interrupted for a year due to the coronavirus — the worldwide multi-sport event was held in the middle of a resurging pandemic. The obstacles in place made for one of the most unusual Olympic Games on record.

Yet amid the challenges faced by both organizers and athletes, there were a number of hard-earned victories and unexpected shortcomings.