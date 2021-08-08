Seven straight gold medals for US women’s basketball after beating Japan

The 6-foot-7 Griner was largely unguardable by the smaller Japanese team, finishing with 30 points and five rebounds. Former UConn star Breanna Stewart had a double-double, with 14 points and 14 rebounds, and A’ja Wilson added 19 points and seven rebounds.

Host Japan kept it somewhat close with the long ball, but Brittney Griner and the US pulled away in the second half to win, 90-75, on Sunday morning in Saitama, Japan. It was the 55th consecutive Olympic win for the Americans, and backed the men’s team winning gold the previous night.

The Americans trailed after the first quarter of each of its three preliminary round games, including in a 17-point win over Japan, but rolled over Australia and Serbia from the jump to reach another gold-medal game.

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have been part of five of those gold medals. Nobody has played more Olympic games for the US than Taurasi with 38, who had eight assists on Sunday and teased sticking around for the 2024 Paris Games in a post-victory interview. Bird is second with 36 in her final Olympics.

“It’s not just about us. It’s about all the players,” she said on NBC.

This golden streak started in 1996 in Atlanta with Dawn Staley a player. Staley joins the late Anne Donovan as the only Americans to help the US win gold as players, assistants and then head coaches.

The United States has won all but two of the women’s Olympic tournaments it has competed in, losing the gold-medal game to the Soviet Union in 1976 and the semifinal to the Unified Team (which the former USSR competed as) in 1992.

Japan finished with the silver in the host nation’s first appearance in the medal round. Japan finished eighth at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

