Sunday’s Patriots practice report: Tempers flare between Kristian Wilkerson and Jalen Mills

Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson – one of the biggest surprises of the summer – and defensive back Jalen Mills got into a minor scuffle during a Damien Harris run. Mills likely took exception to Wilkerson’s hard blocking during the full-pads workout.

Things got a little heated at Patriots camp for the first time and it had nothing to do with the weather.

It was a very minor dustup and teammates restored order quickly. Neither player was punished, and they matched up several more times without incident.

With fewer padded practices – meaningless contact – heated exchanges have become few and far between in Foxborough.

Advertisement

ROLL CALL

Not participating: QB Jarrett Stidham (PUP); WR Nelson Agholor; RB Brandon Bolden; DLs Akeem Spence, Chase Winovich (PUP), and Byron Cowart (PUP); LBs Terez Hall (PUP) and Cameron McGrone (non-football injury list), CB Stephon Gilmore (PUP) and D’Angelo Ross; and safeties Adrian Colbert and Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI); K Nick Folk.

This was Agholor’s first miss practice.

Tight end Devin Asiasi made his camp debut after being on the COVID-19 reserve list following a positive test just before camp. Asiasi, who worked on the rehab field a few times last week, is vaccinated.

Guard/center Ted Karras, who injured his knee, a few practices back, was back as well but was limited.

Spence went through a pretty thorough workout prior to practice, doing some cardio and hitting the blocking pads, so his return to full-time duty seems imminent.

Stidham, who had back surgery two weeks ago, celebrated his 25th birthday by attending practice strictly as an observer. He followed his fellow quarterbacks around for most of the session.

Many of the missing players were spotted on the lower conditioning field, including Asiasi, Gilmore, Winovich, Cowart, and McGrone.

INJURIES: Tight end Hunter Henry left midway through the workout after it appeared he tweaked his left shoulder. Henry was flexing the shoulder following a play in which he was the lead blocker. He was briefly checked out by head trainer Jim Whalen in the medical building before heading to the locker room … Joe Cardona left with Henry but it was unclear if he had suffered an injury. His right hand was taped up but it was hard to tell if was anything more than what he usually has on … Offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins also left early with a member of the training staff.

Advertisement

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

TOP PLAYS:

N’Keal Harry’s summer continues to sizzle as the receiver again stood out. His best catch came during individual drills when he abandoned his defender and made a full extension diving catch in the end zone on a deep shot from Cam Newton.

Devin McCourty made a nifty interception of a wayward Newton pass intended for Jakobi Meyers during 7-on-7s when the veteran safety threw on the brakes and snagged it.

Michael Jackson picked off Mac Jones on the next round of 7s, getting his hands on a pass intended for Marvin Hall.

Wilkerson caught a deep sideline pass from Newton after leaving his defender in his wake during full-team work.

ODDS AND ENDS:

Linebacker Harvey Langi landed the hit of the day when he demolished J.J. Taylor, just after the running back had squirted through a hole.

Other big hits included rookie linebacker Ronnie Perkins decked fullback Jakob Johnson and defensive lineman Nick Thurman thumping tailback Rhamondre Stevenson.

Advertisement

With Cardona unavailable, Jonnu Smith handled long-snapping duties on punts and Deatrich Wise Jr. got the nod on field goals. Both were pretty flawless and rookie Quinn Nordin went 3 for 4 field goals at the end of practice.

Kyle Van Noy shed his red non-contact jersey for the first time in a padded practice.

Rookie Christian Barmore was again a standout during the 1-on-1 trench battles. The defensive tackle won three of his four battles (unofficial as these drills are partially blocked by the big bodies). The lone rep he lost came at the hands of Michael Onwenu.

There were far fewer penalty laps run as a result of these drills, an indication players are becoming more disciplined with each passing day.

The punt coverage team was forced to run a penalty lap as was the entire offense for what looked like a false start during 11 on 11s.

UP NEXT:

Monday: Practice, 3 p.m. (open to the public).

Tuesday: In-stadium practice, 3 p.m. (open to the public).

Wednesday: Off.

Thursday: vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.