Tajon Buchanan makes critical plays for first-place Revolution in victory over Union

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution might be missing captain Carles Gil’s playmaking but they have the next best thing— Tajon Buchanan’s high-speed runs and stepovers.

Buchanan made the deciding play, earning a penalty kick as the Revolution took a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium Sunday night. Buchanan was fouled from behind three times (referee Armando Villarreal issued two cautions), taking over the midfield setup role while Gil (undisclosed injury) missed his second successive game.

Gustavo Bou scored the winning goal, finishing the rebound of a missed penalty kick as the Revolution (12-3-4, 40 points), who visit Toronto FC Saturday, remained in first place in the Supporters Shield standings. The Union (7-5-7, 28 points), who visit Mexico City for a Champions League game against Club America Thursday, began with four starters on the bench. Union coach Jim Curtin, who said the America match would take precedent over Sunday’s contest, added former Boston College star Alejandro Bedoya and leading scorer Kacper Przybylko, plus Daniel Gazdag, Kai Wagner, plus super sub Ilsinho in the second half, and the changes nearly paid off.