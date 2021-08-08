Tajon Buchanan makes critical plays for first-place Revolution in victory over Union

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution might be missing captain Carles Gil’s playmaking but they have the next best thing— Tajon Buchanan’s high-speed runs and stepovers.
Buchanan made the deciding play, earning a penalty kick as the Revolution took a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium Sunday night. Buchanan was fouled from behind three times (referee Armando Villarreal issued two cautions), taking over the midfield setup role while Gil (undisclosed injury) missed his second successive game.
Gustavo Bou scored the winning goal, finishing the rebound of a missed penalty kick as the Revolution (12-3-4, 40 points), who visit Toronto FC Saturday, remained in first place in the Supporters Shield standings. The Union (7-5-7, 28 points), who visit Mexico City for a Champions League game against Club America Thursday, began with four starters on the bench. Union coach Jim Curtin, who said the America match would take precedent over Sunday’s contest, added former Boston College star Alejandro Bedoya and leading scorer Kacper Przybylko, plus Daniel Gazdag, Kai Wagner, plus super sub Ilsinho in the second half, and the changes nearly paid off.
Matt Polster opened the scoring in the 10th minute, playing a give-and-go with Tommy McNamara on the edge of the penalty area, breaking through to finish past Andre Blake for his first goal since joining the Revolution last year.
Paxten Aaronson equalized, converting his first professional goal with a point-blank left-footer from just inside the penalty area after defender Jakob Glesnes advanced on the right in the 31st minute.
Bou broke the deadlock with a left-footer off a rebound after his penalty kick was saved by Blake in the 39th minute. Buchanan earned the penalty, going down after getting past Leon Flach with a stepover move at the top of the penalty area. Bou converted several penalty kicks while playing Argentina and Mexico but had previously only attempted one with the Revolution, while Gil was injured during last year’s preseason.
Matt Turner saved twice on point-blank Sergio Santos shots in the first half, then knocked away a Quinn Sullivan breakaway off a Glesnes feed (56th). The Union had a final chance to tie the score, but Wagner hit the left post in the first minute of added time.
Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.