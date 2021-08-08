As the Tokyo Olympics close, the legacy of these Games is a complicated one

“The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 concluded Sunday following 17 days of competition between more than 11,656 athletes representing 205 nations and the International Olympic Committee Refugee Olympic Team,” read the email from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. “The Games, held after a year-long postponement, saw the 626 athletes from Team USA top the overall medal chart with 113 total medals (39 gold, 41 silver, 33 bronze).”

The announcement arrived in the inbox with neither fanfare nor hyperbole, but as a simple statement of fact.

And we can hear the sigh of relief all the way from Japan.

More than anything, that sigh might best represent success for these strangest of Olympic Games. For all the lingering issues about the wisdom of having them at all, Tokyo 2020 will forever hold a unique place in history. As Japanese organizers handed the reins Sunday to Paris 2024 by dousing their flame and handing the torch to France, even as eyes cast their way forward to the upcoming February Winter Games in Beijing, no one will face the uncertainty or the unknown quite the way Japan did. The world can only hope there is no pandemic by the time the Paris Games arrive, and even as it feels likelier by the day that heavy restrictions will still be in place for Beijing, there is at least a model to follow.

There was no model for what we saw these past two-plus weeks.

So there we were Sunday morning, watching a Closing Ceremony that featured countless flags and plenty of fireworks, but little fanfare. Japan tried, flooding the Olympic stadium with effervescent dancers and pyrotechnic wonders, providing the celebratory backdrop for a nation once so eager to host its first Olympics in 57 years but left instead to salvage what it could.

Much like the Opening Ceremony that ushered in the Games a little over two weeks ago, the Closing Ceremony was a muted affair, played to a worldwide television audience but to an empty stadium, highlighted for Boston by the marathon medal ceremony that included beaming bronze medalist Molly Seidel of Massachusetts, but marked by the absence of so many athletes already gone home.

Such was the price of the COVID games, a year late amid a global pandemic, an event no one, least of all the organizers putting it on or the athletes making it go, could be sure would actually happen. Perhaps the long view will issue a different verdict, but in the immediate aftermath of the 339 different events conducted across Tokyo and its outlying areas, this simple conclusion seemed enough:

“We kept our team safe and we’re coming home successful,” Sarah Hirshland, USOPC CEO said in that email. “The Tokyo 2020 Games have been remarkable in so many ways and I’m filled with gratitude and pride. From the inspiring performances and perseverance of our athletes, to the incredible effort put forth by the organizers and people of Japan - these Games proved that the spirit of the Games is alive and renewed. Thank you, Japan, and thank you, Team USA, for representing the United States of America with skill, strength and undeniable spirit.”

Hirshland is not wrong, nor is the USOPC wrong to pat itself on the back for having only two positive COVID tests among its 1,600-plus Tokyo delegation. But as much as the Olympic bubble seemed to hold, the same could not be said for Japan’s public at large. With a daily case load exceeding a record 10,000 per day as the Games reached their conclusion, it’s only logical that the pomp and circumstance going on in their midst diluted any official message about the seriousness of the virus.

But Japan was willing to take the risk, and even more, so was the International Olympic Committee. In retrospect, was there ever really a chance the IOC would cancel, given the financial losses that would have wrought?

Thomas Bach, IOC president, blathered on about this being the games of “hope” and “solidarity” Sunday morning, but as always and as forever, it was a game of bottom lines. A report in the Wall Street Journal said the IOC generates almost 75 percent of its income from the sale of broadcast rights, and that their estimated cost for cancelling the games ran anywhere from $3 to $4 billion. As the Journal also pointed out, almost 40 percent of the IOC’s total income is from their NBC deal alone.

Thomas Bach will spin the Games as a symbol as hope, but their continuation was about the IOC's bottom line. Ezra Shaw/Getty

And so did we get the made-for-TV games, even when it was nearly impossible to find what you wanted on said TV. For all the advancements in the way we consume sports - who can even decipher ratings numbers anymore given cable and streaming and more devices to watch than we can count? - the multiple and varied options, combined with a 13-hour time difference from New England, left diehards with many early mornings and late nights.

And so much was worth it - from the earliest swimming surprises like teenage gold medalist Lydia Jacoby to the final basketball successes from seasoned pros like Kevin Durant and Sue Bird. From the unparalleled feats of Allyson Felix and her 11 Olympic medals to the ongoing breakthrough of Nelly Korda, who added a gold medal to her first-ever major golf win.

And yet there were times it all felt off. The Games certainly weren’t a failure, not with the host nation doing everything it could to make this a special experience for the athletes, not without a single event cancellation or postponement due to covid, not with the usual amount of heartfelt victories or stunning defeats.

But nor they were a success, not with Japan’s coronavirus struggles, not as athletes admitted to exceedingly difficult mental health struggles without their family or friends by their sides, not as most of them couldn’t attend either the opening or closing party given travel restrictions that got them in and out of Japan so quickly, not as searing heat altered the schedule and tested the athletes, not as local residents continued planning protests right through to the final day.

But just as the locals reportedly lined up hours early before the Closing Ceremony for that final chance to express their anger that the Games ever happened, even more of them gathered early, eagerly looking for any glimpse of the celebrations inside.

And that, in its own unique way, is the legacy of the Tokyo Games, the Olympics conducted a year late and amid a global pandemic, the Games that somehow got played.

