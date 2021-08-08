For the US women’s basketball team, the best of the best always show up and leave behind a golden legacy

The prime examples of the consistency of the program are Sue Bird, 40, and Diana Taurasi, 39, who earned their fifth gold medal each after the 90-75 win at Saitama Super Arena. There has never been a question about whether either of the WNBA champions, NCAA champions, and future Hall of Famers would play for Team USA. They are always in.

Japan really didn’t stand a chance in the final. Team USA is just too talented. The players enjoy the Olympic experience. They don’t have to be convinced to participate, unlike many of their male counterparts.

SAITAMA, Japan – US women’s basketball continues to be the model of all Olympic sports programs. Team USA hit Tokyo, rolled over every opponent - including Japan in the gold medal game Sunday - and earned its seventh consecutive gold and 55th consecutive win.

Advertisement

At least until Father Time comes knocking. It has for Bird, who repeatedly said this is her last Olympic Games, having been the best point guard in the world for nearly 20 years now. As for Taurasi, she wouldn’t say whether this is her final run. She even told television cameras they would see her in Paris.

What is certain, however, is that the men’s program could take notes on how seamless a program can run when there’s consistency. The US women compiled the best of the best for this team.

Breanna Stewart is the best all-around player on Earth. Brittney Griner has no match in the Olympic Tournament as the 6-foot-8-inch center toyed with opponents, and dropped 30 on Sunday with relative ease. A’ja Wilson is already a WNBA MVP and only turned 25 on Sunday.

Even the coach, Dawn Staley, has major Olympic pedigree, having played on three Olympic teams and assisting on two other clubs before taking over as head coach for Tokyo. She too, like Bird, said this is her final game as the head coach.

Advertisement

“USA Basketball has sustained success because of the sacrifice of our players,” Staley said. “It’s the best of the best and I know it seems like a seamless process but every Olympic Games the committee members have a tough job of selecting 12 [players]. But it’s a luxury for USA Basketball and the culture speaks for itself. We got the best of the best and they don’t want to have to carry the load every single time, and this makes an opportunity for you to just be a teammate and not always have to be ‘the woman,’ so to speak. The pure innocence of USA Basketball creates that.”

Staley, 51, is currently the coach at South Carolina and a potential NBA heading coaching candidate. She was successful with Team USA because of her coaching acumen and the fact that she had been in her players’ positions before. She was a mentor to Bird on the 2004 team, and Bird in turn has become a mentor for several players after her.

Taurasi didn’t play as many minutes as previous tournaments because of nagging injuries but she still proved to be one of the best players in the world in her limited playing time.

The focus was the frontcourt. No other country had matches for the trio of Griner, Stewart, and Wilson.

While other countries are improving in women’s basketball, they are not gaining as quickly as their male counterparts. The United States still, by far, has the most talent in the world with the rest sprinkled amongst other countries.

Advertisement

Japan plays an entertaining style with pressing, backdoor cuts, and 3-point shooting, but the US kept feeding Griner and she just kept scoring without resistance.

“I think what makes USA Basketball what it is is, there’s going to be times where someone gonna have to carry you and then you’re gonna have to carry someone else,” Bird said. “And that’s what it’s about. We truly are a team. We started out our career, I know there in the ‘04 Games I was there to learn and take the torch from Dawn and carry it. And those older players taught us what it meant. And now for us, hopefully we left some sort of legacy with the younger players where they can carry that torch.

“To be sitting here now going through 20 years of [basketball] now, it’s amazing. I’m just really happy. And this is my last one.”

There’s little doubt the elite players will return every four years. Stewart, who, like her counterpart Kevin Durant, overcame an Achilles’ tear, now has two gold medals before her 27th birthday.

“We take pride in representing women and also the United States and to come here and be our best is what we want to do,” she said. “[Bird and Taurasi] set the standard for women on the USA national team and for the world. To get five Olympic golds is insane, and now that’s the bar. That’s what the rest of us are chasing. It’s obviously an honor to be able to play USA Basketball. It’s making sure that I’m continuing to bring my best so then we are continuing to be our best.

Advertisement

“USA Basketball has been something that’s been intertwined in my life since I was 14. And every time I get the opportunity I definitely don’t take it for granted”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.