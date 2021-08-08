Afghanistan is likely headed for civil war, ex-US ambassador says

(Bloomberg) -- Afghanistan is likely to slide into a prolonged civil war with U.S. ground forces set to leave by the end of the month, a former U.S. envoy to Kabul said.

Ryan Crocker, who served as ambassador to Afghanistan during the Obama administration, said he didn’t foresee any chance that U.S. troops would return once they exit.

“President Biden has made that clear -- we’re going out and staying out,” Crocker said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. Biden’s decisions mean he “is now taking complete ownership” of former President Donald Trump’s policies for Afghanistan, Crocker said.