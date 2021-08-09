B.J. Novak’s ‘The Premise’ to hit Hulu in September

The five-episode series, produced by FX and debuting on Hulu with two half-hour episodes on Sept. 16, will star Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Lucas Hedges, and Kaitlyn Dever, among others.

B.J. Novak of “The Office” fame is returning to the small screen in September with a comedy anthology series he created, wrote, and hosts called “The Premise.”

Novak, a Newton native, directed two of the episodes — “The Ballad of Jesse Wheeler” and “Moment of Silence” — according to Deadline. Novak and John Lesher (“Birdman”) serve as executive producers.

“ ‘The Premise’ is a fearlessly ambitious new series that uses comedy to engage with the biggest issues of our unprecedented modern era,” FX Networks posted July 26 on Facebook. “ ‘The Premise’ combines daring comedic premises with equally daring dramatic performances, creating a new tone for a new time.”

FX also released synopses for the five episodes, according to Deadline.

A white, social-justice-minded ally (Ben Platt) is caught in a predicament in “Social Justice Sex Tape” when he finds evidence of a contested police incident in the background of his sex tape.

“Moment of Silence” follows a father (Jon Bernthal) who takes a job with a gun-rights lobbying organization after his daughter falls victim to gun violence.

In “The Ballad of Jesse Wheeler,” a pop star (Lucas Hedges) finds himself back at his old high school, where he vows to have sex with the school’s valedictorian as a reward for academic achievement.

“The Commenter” depicts a young woman (Lola Kirke) seeking the approval of an anonymous online persona.

A rags-to-riches story is front and center in the fifth episode — its title is a little too raunchy to print here — where a child of immigrants (Daniel Dae Kim) gives his childhood bully a chance to pitch a product to his board of directors.

Novak, who played Ryan in “The Office,” wrote and directed multiple episodes of the NBC sitcom, and was one of the series’ executive producers, called “The Premise” his “dream show.”

“Thrilled, excited, humbled — these are the words in every press release, and I can’t believe how much I actually mean them,” Novak said in 2020. “This is my dream show, and FX is the dream place to make it. When I brought it to FX, I wondered if it went too far, and they told me, you can go further. I can’t wait to get started.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com