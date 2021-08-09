This week’s TV: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ another Marvel series, and MTV ‘Cribs’ returns (yes, really)

2. The first season of “Modern Love,” an anthology series based on the New York Times column, was an enjoyable, easy-going viewing experience. As is common with the anthology format, some of the half-hour episodes were better than others, but overall it was a pleasure. On Friday, Amazon is delivering the second season of stories about love, featuring Garrett Hedlund, Kit Harington, Aparna Nancherla, Sophie Okonedo, Tobias Menzies, Anna Paquin, Lucy Boynton, Miranda Richardson, and Minnie Driver. Fingers crossed.

1. HBO has the excellent “The White Lotus,” which is like “Fantasy Island” after an immersive course in American Socioeconomic Disparities. And Hulu is about to premiere (on Aug. 19) “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which is like “Fantasy Island” after a course in New Age Promise. But on Tuesday, Fox is premiering just plain old “Fantasy Island,” a reboot of the Ricardo Montalban series that ran from 1977-84 and introduced the catchphrase, “The plane, the plane.” In this version, Roselyn Sanchez stars as Elena Rourke, the host of the magical locale.

3. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is returning for the last 10 episodes beginning on Thursday. It sounds like NBC just wants to get the darn things out there: It will air two back-to-back episodes per week over five weeks — but not five consecutive weeks — beginning on Thursday at 8 p.m. Hey, it doesn’t much matter to me in the long run. I’ll probably wait until they’ve all aired, then watch at my convenience.

4. Yuppers, another Marvel series comes to Disney+ this week, as the comic book-ization of entertainment continues to make its way from the movie complexes to TV. Called “What If…?,” it’s an animated show that puts classic Marvel characters into hypothetical situations — for instance, what if Steve Rogers wore the Iron Man suit? Jeffrey Wright narrates, with guest voices including Michael B. Jordan, the late Chadwick Boseman, Natalie Portman, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Michael Douglas, Samuel L. Jackson, and Mark Ruffalo.

5. Remember when people started getting grossed out by seeing the excessive lifestyles of rich stars? Well nevermind. MTV is bringing back “Cribs,” in all its glorious one-percenter glory, on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. Martha Stewart, Big Sean, Ashlee Simpson, Kathy Griffin, and Snooki are among the show-offs.





