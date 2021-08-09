Zac Brown Band makes a triumphant return to Fenway

“This is it right here, baby,” said band member Coy Bowles in an Instagram story prior to the show. “Everybody who’s coming, get ready, it’s gonna be a get-down time.”

Zac Brown Band, which holds the record for most sold-out performances at Fenway Park , played to a packed ballpark Sunday night as part of their long-awaited “Comeback Tour.” It was the band’s 12th concert at Fenway.

Last night, Fenway got a little “Chicken Fried” love.

During the show, bassist and Berklee grad Matt Mangano took a selfie with the crowd in the background, which he later posted on his Instagram, along with other shots from the performance.

“Boston — there’s no place like home,” Mangano captioned the picture.

Later, Mangano posted a video of Joe Sparkes, known for his Boston street performances, playing his saxophone to a recording of “Chicken Fried,” one of Zac Brown Band’s biggest hits.

The Atlanta-based country band is the fifth act to take the stage at Fenway since it reopened to live music last week. They were preceded by Guns N’ Roses on Aug. 3, Billy Joel on Aug. 4, Green Day and Weezer on Aug. 5, and New Kids on the Block on Aug. 6.

The home of the Red Sox will next welcome Maroon 5 on Sept. 12 and The Jonas Brothers on Oct. 1.

Zac Brown Band at Fenway Park. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Singer-songwriters Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft opened for the three-time Grammy winning band, who are next scheduled to appear in Columbia, Md., with tour dates continuing through October before ending with a sold-out Nashville show.

At one point Sunday night, the band led the crowd in a twangy rendition of “Sweet Caroline” — it’s still Fenway, after all.

Here are some videos from the show:

