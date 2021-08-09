DraftKings buying Golden Nugget online gaming business for $1.6 billion

But the deal also brings a marketing arrangement with the other company of Golden Nuggets billionaire chief executive Tilman Fertitta. His Fertitta Entertainment includes the Houston Rockets basketball team, a portfolio of real-world Golden Nugget casinos across five states, and the Landry’s restaurant chain which includes Del Frisco’s, Morton’s, and Joe’s Crab Shack.

It’s a steep price to pay for an online business that brought in just $27 million of revenue in the first quarter and expects to bring in $130 million to $145 million for the full year. DraftKings was already expecting 2021 revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion.

DraftKings on Monday announced plans to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming, the fast-growing offshoot of the Golden Nugget casino chain, for $1.6 billion.

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said his company had been slow to attract online gamblers who were not sports fans. Golden Nugget’s online gambling business, an expansion from its traditional casino business, will bring in more of those customers, he said.

“We’ve made some progress but have not yet deeply penetrated the very large audience that is non-sports game [online] gamers,” Robins said in a short call for Wall Street investors on Monday.

DraftKings’ stock price, which was already up 48 percent over the past year, gained 1 percent to $52.14 in morning trading on Monday after the deal was announced.

Golden Nugget’s shares shot up 47 percent to $18.02. The online gambling service’s stock price had struggled as COVID has cut into its related real world businesses. The stock had been down almost 40 percent in 2021.

Tilman Fertitta said he wanted to partner with DraftKings to connect his company with a leader in the industry.

“They’re the Coca Cola of this space,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of consolidation in this space in coming years and we wanted to be with a winner.”

Another key asset in the deal was gaining access to Golden Nugget’s customer databases from its casino and restaurant businesses, which include spending and gaming habits of 5.5 million people, Robins said.

