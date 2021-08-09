Moderna’s vaccine gets provisional OK in Australia

Australia has secured 25 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and is expected to begin receiving them in the second half of September, the Cambridge biotechnology company said Monday.

Moderna will first send 10 million doses of the vaccine this year, then 15 million doses of its updated variant booster vaccine in 2022. It’s thus far approved for use in people 18 or older.

“As we seek to protect people around the world with our COVID-19 vaccine, we look forward to continuing discussions with the Australian Government about potentially establishing local mRNA manufacturing capabilities,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.