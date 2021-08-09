UBurger shutters Kenmore Square flagship after 15 years

UBurger is closing its original location in Kenmore Square after 15 years in the neighborhood, the local chain said.

“We are sad to announce that after 15 years of serving our loyal patrons of Boston, and after a challenging last few years, our original store in Kenmore Square will now be closed,” UBurger said in a Facebook post Saturday.

“We are grateful to have had an amazing team that has worked hard through the years to help serve high quality burgers and fries to Boston,” the post continued. “Thank you to all of our fans at Boston University and surrounding schools, businesses in and around Kenmore Sq and all the fans at Fenway Park. We will miss serving you!”