LGBTQ+ race to meld athletics and the arts

Boston Theater Company will take over the Common for Road of Rainbows, the nonprofit’s inaugural LGBTQ+ 5K race, on Oct. 31. The race is the first major event of the organization’s Artist Athletic Association , which was founded in 2017 when members ran the Cambridge Half Marathon as “The LuPones of Patti” (complete with the Broadway diva’s face emblazoned across their pink team T-shirts).

If you see hordes of people running through Boston Common this Halloween singing show tunes, don’t be alarmed.

Joey Frangieh, Boston Theater Company’s artistic director, said he was inspired to start the Artist Athletic Association after he directed “Finish Line,” a documentary play about the survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing, and participated in the Boston Marathon himself in 2017 and 2018.

“That experience showed me a lot of the similarities between being an artist and being an athlete,” Frangieh said. “Teamwork and dedication and endurance and working towards a goal.”

Upon interviewing other members of the LGBTQ+ community for “The Gay Agenda,” the theater company’s upcoming documentary play about the queer experience, Frangieh realized he wasn’t alone in feeling ostracized at athletic events. Thus, Road of Rainbows was born.

Five counselors “tasked to help ensure that this is truly an inclusive event” have been enlisted for the race, Frangieh said. One of their recommendations is doing away with the requirement that runners identify as either male or female so that nonbinary individuals feel free to participate.

“You can come and walk one lap, you can come and sprint,” Frangieh said. “It’s really just to get a bunch of queer folks and allies and supporters of queer folks out to have fun on Halloween.”

To be “economically inclusive,” Frangieh said, registration fees will be tiered according to the participant’s ability to pay, with a standard fee of $35. Accommodations may be made for runners who can’t afford to pay anything, Frangieh said. Proceeds from the event will go toward the production of “The Gay Agenda.”

The race will consist of three laps around the Common. Only a thousand runners can be on the Common, Frangieh said, so there will also be a virtual component to the race for those unable to be there in person (yes, they will receive goodie bags). The fee to participate virtually will be $20.

Frangieh hopes the 5K will become an annual event and is aiming to add a 10K race and a half marathon in the future. This Halloween, though, Frangieh said he hopes all participants come ready to flaunt their “inner unicorn.”

“You can come in heels and dressed to the nines, or you can come just as you are,” he said. “We just want to have a good, safe place for people to feel welcomed, and no one to feel excluded.”

To register for Road of Rainbows, go to www.bostontheater.org/ror.

