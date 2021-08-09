Belmont has enacted an indoor mask mandate. Will other Mass. towns follow suit?

“All entry doors of businesses open to the public must be posted — advising customers that facemasks must be maintained inside the establishment,” according to the town. “Establishment staff must supervise and enforce this requirement.”

The mandate covers essentially all indoor activity in public spaces, requires businesses to post the mask requirement, and leaves it to them to enforce the rule.

A mask mandate covering bars, restaurants, barber shops, fitness centers, and health care facilities took effect in Belmont Monday, possibly setting the stage for similar mandates in other communities as COVID-19 cases spike.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 12 Massachusetts counties — all but Hampshire County in Western Mass. — with increasing caseloads of COVID-19 sparked by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Provincetown issued a similar public health mandate July 26 after an outbreak of COVID-19 among vaccinated individuals drew the CDC’s attention.

Belmont is in Middlesex County, which the CDC identified as having a “substantial” transmission rate of the coronavirus. The CDC suggested indoor mask-wearing; the town’s Select Board and Board of Health decided the risk to public health required a stronger stand. The mandate covers children as young as 2 years old and all other age groups.

“Face coverings are required for all individuals aged two years and above in all indoor public spaces, or private spaces open to the public except where an individual is unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition or disability,’' according to the town’s website.

In a posting on its webpage, the town provided details of the mandate:

— Restaurant customers “may only remove face coverings when seated.”

— People attending “indoor performance” venues “may only remove face coverings in the actual act of eating and drinking.”

— There are different rules for people at “indoor bar and dance” venues. “Customers may only remove face coverings when seated at tables or seated at a bar. Patrons standing or ordering at the bar must be masked. Guests must be masked on indoor dance floors.”

— Guests and workers in lodging must wear face coverings when “inside hallways and common areas.”

— The mandate applies to religious institutions. “Houses of worship are covered by this order.”

— Workers, customers, and visitors to fitness centers/health clubs “are required to wear face coverings during fitness activity, including strenuous activity.”

— In barbershops and other “personal services establishments,” “all customers and workers are required to wear face coverings, except for skin or beard care that occurs on the face, the customer may temporarily remove the face covering but must immediately put the face covering back on for the remainder of the visit.”

— “Masks remain mandatory for all individuals on public and private transportation systems.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.