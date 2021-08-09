fb-pixel Skip to main content

Coast Guard rescues two injured boaters near Thatcher Island off Rockport after big wave hits vessel

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated August 9, 2021, 33 minutes ago
Two people were rescued from a boat near Thatchers Island Sunday.
U.S. Coast Guard Gloucester

Two people were rescued Sunday near Thatcher Island off Rockport after their boat collided with a large wave, throwing them to the deck, officials said.

Coast Guard members from Gloucester were training near Ten Pound Island when they were called for a search and rescue just before 3 p.m., the Coast Guard’s Gloucester Station said in a statement.

They found two boaters, one with undisclosed injuries and the other with back injuries, on a 23-foot boat near Thatcher Island. Two Coast Guard members climbed onto the boat and administered first aid before escorting the vessel to Rockport Harbor. The boaters were taken to a local hospital.

Officials later determined that the two people had been driving the boat when it struck a large wave, and the force of the collision threw them to the deck, Chief Warrant Officer John Roberts said.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.

