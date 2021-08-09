Deadly Centerville house fire likely caused by electric malfunction

Fire officials said a Harrison Road house fire that killed a 66-year-old Centerville woman and her dog on Sunday was likely caused by an electric malfunction, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire remains “undetermined” after a joint investigation by local and state fire departments, although officials believe it was likely caused by an electrical malfunction near the front of the home, according to the state Department of Fire Services. Investigators say they have not found evidence of foul play.