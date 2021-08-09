Former Marblehead police officer did not commit hate crime when he scratched swastika into car, review finds

An administrative probe of the incident by Terence M. Delehanty, police chief and interim town manager in Winthrop and owner of the firm Law Enforcement Applications and Development Strategies, found Tufts committed felony vandalism, but said his actions did not qualify as a hate crime under Massachusetts law.

The incident came to light in November 2020 and the officer, Timothy Tufts, was placed on administrative leave. He resigned in December 2020 .

A former Marblehead police officer who scratched a swastika into the paint of another officer’s personal car in July 2019 did not commit a hate crime, an administrative review released last week found.

“The incident is an unfortunate chapter in our police department’s history, and it’s one that we must collectively work to understand and address,” Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King and Town Administrator Jason Silva said in a statement.

The alleged crime unfolded outside of the Marblehead police station when one officer placed a crushed can underneath the windshield wiper of Tuft’s car. Tufts proceeded to use the can to scratch a swastika into that officer’s personal car, according to the review, which was released on Aug. 4.

A number of officers were aware of the incident before it was reported to former chief Robert Picariello, the review found. Picariello retired in July 2021 (he had announced his plan to retire before the incident was reported).

“I am dismayed and deeply disturbed by this incident,” Picariello wrote in a statement in December 2019. “Today, there is no room for excuses of ignorance. The swastika is a symbol of hate and genocide, and we must speak up against acts of hate and hate speech whenever and wherever we encounter it.”

