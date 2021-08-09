Jason Momoa dedicates ‘Aquaman 2’ to eight-year-old Marshfield boy who died of cancer

Sheehan, a Marshfield resident and super-fan of D.C. Comics’ pelagic superhero, died after a long battle with cancer Sunday, his family posted on Facebook. Actor Jason Momoa paid tribute to the young fan, dedicating the upcoming film “Aquaman 2″ to him.

It may have been eight-year-old Danny Sheehan’s greatest wish to swim with Aquaman.

“You will live in my heart,” Momoa, who plays Aquaman, wrote on Instagram Monday. “I dedicate Aquaman 2 to you lil angel.”

Sheehan died Sunday after a four-year battle with pineoblastoma, a rare, aggressive form of brain cancer.

“Just after midnight, while in our arms, Danny took his last sweet small warm breaths and took flight,” his family wrote on Facebook. “An Angel in Heaven. Instead of here on earth. Surreal and utter heartbreak can’t even begin to describe this feeling inside.”

Sheehan’s public adoration of Aquaman began when his jubilant reaction to receiving an action figure of the superhero was captured on video in November 2020. Momoa caught wind of the video, and surprised the boy with a FaceTime call days after it was posted. Sheehan, of course, was ecstatic, and Momoa posted a video of their encounter on Instagram.

“Hi Aquaman,” Sheehan said on the call. “I’m so excited.”

Sheehan became a figure in Marshfield during his fight with cancer. The Boys and Girls Club of Marshfield dedicated a mural to him in June. On one side of the painting stands Aquaman. On the other, Sheehan, adorned in the superhero’s iconic costume.

Marshfield police swore him in as an honorary officer in 2019.









