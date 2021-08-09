One woman dead, others shot in Dorchester, marking the city’s third homicide since Friday

He said the victim who died was a woman.

The violence broke out around 12:29 a.m. near 27 Irma St., according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.

A woman was killed and several other people were wounded during an early morning shooting in Dorchester Monday, an attack that marked the third homicide in the city since Friday, according to Boston police.

Boyle said the total number of gunshot victims was not immediately available.

The Irma Street shooting is the third homicide in the city since Friday night when a woman - whose name has not yet been released - was shot on West Concord Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Derermell Robinson, 23, of Boston is scheduled to be arraigned in a Boston courtroom Monday on firearms related charges in connection with the woman’s death in the South End.

On Sunday around 8:35 a.m., a man was fatally stabbed during an incident near the intersection of Pierson Street and Massachusetts Avenue in Roxbury. He was rushed to an unidentified hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.





