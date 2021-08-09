Police still searching for weekend shooters in Providence

The dispute continued outside, where someone from the other group went to a parked car and returned firing a gun, Lapatin said. Diaz was killed immediately in the gunfire and Pimental died on the way to Rhode Island Hospital, he said.

Early Saturday morning, Mario Diaz, 27, and Kerwins Pimental, 29, were among a group of 10 people celebrating a birthday at Fuego, at 11 West Friendship St., when there was an argument with other people inside the club, according to Major David Lapatin.

PROVIDENCE — On the eve of an emergency City Council meeting on violent crime, police say they are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed two Boston men outside a nightclub in South Providence, and another shooter who wounded three outside a house in Olneyville over the weekend.

One of the people celebrating the birthday is part of a Boston gang, so investigators are looking at whether the fatal shooting was part of a feud in Boston, Lapatin said.

The city Board of Licenses issued an emergency order Sunday to close the nightclub and will determine permanent action at a later meeting. This was the second time in less than a year that the city has closed the club after a shooting. Last August, a patron at the club was shot as he got in his car to leave. Lapatin said that police intend to ask the board to revoke the club’s licenses.

Then, less than 24 hours later, a gunman ran up and shot into a group of people outside a house at 272 Manton Ave., Lapatin said. Joseph Northrup, 32, of Providence, and Dominique Scholl, 35, were shot and wounded, and another woman was grazed, he said.

“The violence we saw in our City last night is beyond inexcusable,” Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza said in a statement after the fatal shooting, which has raised the number of homicides in the city to 15 this year. “While the perpetrators and victims of this violence are likely known to each other, the cycle of gun violence and retaliation must end. We know that our community is already reeling from a global pandemic and now we have experienced even more tragic loss of life due to senseless acts of violence.”

So far, the police have made arrests in about 50 percent of this year’s homicides, Lapatin said, and expect to close more in a few months. “The community has been very helpful, always offering videos, and license plate numbers,” he said. “They realize you can’t do it on your own, and it helps so much.”

Crime does tend to spike in the summer, as more people are outside, and there are more opportunities for impromptu violence.

Another problem, Lapatin said, is an influx of illegal guns, purchased by straw buyers and sold on the street. The police have seized more than 140 firearms so far this year -- more than they’d get, on average, in an entire year. They’re finding shell casings from different caliber firearms at shooting scenes, which is an obvious sign of multiple shooters.

The shooting is the latest in a streak of violent crimes reported in the city.

Last weekend, a 24-year-old woman was killed in a drive-by shooting as she stood with a friend on Olney Street in the early hours of Sunday morning. Miya Brophy-Baermann, who’d just graduated from Northeastern University in Boston with a master’s degree in speech-language pathology, was chatting with a man when someone came speeding by and sprayed them with bullets.

Lapatin said detectives believe Brophy-Baermann’s death was a case of mistaken identity -- the shooter may have thought her friend was someone involved in a local street gang.

Around the same time, a shooting on Reservoir Avenue sent five people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. On Tuesday night, a 35-year-old woman was pulled out of her car and assaulted by a group of ATV and dirt bike riders.

In May, nine people were shot on Carolina Avenue in what police say was a gang-related incident.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.