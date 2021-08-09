UMass Amherst will require all faculty and staff to get vaccinated

Subbaswamy said the university’s shift in mask requirements “is in concert with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, issued in response to the concerning Delta variant.”

The university also said Monday that it will require everyone on campus to wear masks in indoor settings, effective Wednesday.

The University of Massachusetts Amherst will require all staff and faculty to get vaccinated before returning to campus, chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said Monday.

UMass Amherst had previously said it would not require fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new findings on July 27, advising everyone should wear a mask in public indoor settings where there is a high or substantial risk of coronavirus transmission.

As of Monday, the CDC’s indoor mask guidance applies to all but one county in Massachusetts.

“This requirement follows review of the most recent scientific evidence that finds fully vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant can potentially spread the virus to others,” Chancellor Subbaswamy said. “Indoor mask wearing is particularly important to mitigate the spread from asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic carriers who are not aware they are infectious, and when other public health measures such as social distancing are not possible.”

UMass Amherst announced earlier this summer it would require all on-campus students to get vaccinated, according to the university’s website. Currently, 96 percent of UMass Amherst students are in compliance with the university’s vaccination requirement, according to Monday’s statement.

Previously, coronavirus vaccinations for faculty and staff were “strongly recommended,” but not required by the university.

