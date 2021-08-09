UNH police issue warning about dating apps after 2 sex assaults

Police at the University of New Hampshire are warning women to be wary when using dating apps after two women reported being sexually assaulted by a male who they met online and is believed to be a UNH student.

The women both met their dates on apps such as Tinder and Bumble, police said, and were sexually assaulted after going to a Madbury Road apartment in Durham. One incident happened July 21, and the other on Aug. 7, UNH police said in a statement Monday. One of the victims is a UNH student.

Police have made no arrests, but they said they believe the same person is responsible for both assaults. They did not identify the suspect, describing him only as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 185 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.