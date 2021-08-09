‘We are fighting for the future of humanity’: Dire IPCC report sparks calls for urgent action on climate change in Massachusetts

The world’s top climate scientists found that the Earth is approaching the watershed mark of 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial temperatures a decade earlier than expected, according to the report by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, released early Monday morning.

A landmark report concluding that the window is narrowing for decisive action to avoid the worst consequences of climate change has sparked calls for urgent action in Massachusetts.

Even if all emissions ceased today, the effects of global warming will continue, because the carbon already in the atmosphere will take thousands of years to dissipate. But some of the worst effects could be slowed or avoided if humans act quickly to stop rising temperatures, which means countries would have more time to adapt to things like rising sea levels.

For coastal cities like Boston, the threat is urgent and people are speaking out to call for urgent action.

Mayoral candidate Michelle Wu is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. to discuss the impact on the city and “the urgency of city leadership for the future of Boston.”

Ben Downing, who is running for governor of Massachusetts, also tweeted a call to action, including his plan to transition to a “clean energy, carbon-free future,” with equity at its center.

Others around the state noted the stark reality of what this means for humanity. “If we drag our feet, warming could exceed 4.4 degrees Celsius (8.1 degrees Fahrenheit), which could [actually] spell the end of human civilization,” tweeted climate activist group Extinction Rebellion Boston. “We are fighting for the future of humanity.”

Some remarked on the impact such dire climate news has on people’s mental health.

Released at 4 a.m. Eastern Time, the IPCC report described five possible scenarios for the future, ranging from decisive action to stop using fossil fuels to allowing emissions to increase. The planet’s current trajectory is just above the report’s middle scenario of a rise in temperature by 2.7 degrees C by the end of the century, but even achieving that will require countries to formalize legislation requiring cuts to emissions.

John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, tweeted, “The climate crisis is not only here, it is growing increasingly severe.

“Now is the time for action and Glasgow must be a turning point in this crisis. We need all countries to take the bold steps required to keep 1.5°C within reach,” Kerry said.