‘We are fighting for the future of humanity’: Dire IPCC report sparks calls for urgent action on climate change in Massachusetts

A landmark report concluding that the window is narrowing for decisive action to avoid the worst consequences of climate change has sparked calls for urgent action in Massachusetts.
The world’s top climate scientists found that the Earth is approaching the watershed mark of 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial temperatures a decade earlier than expected, according to the report by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, released early Monday morning.
Even if all emissions ceased today, the effects of global warming will continue, because the carbon already in the atmosphere will take thousands of years to dissipate. But some of the worst effects could be slowed or avoided if humans act quickly to stop rising temperatures, which means countries would have more time to adapt to things like rising sea levels.
For coastal cities like Boston, the threat is urgent and people are speaking out to call for urgent action.
Mayoral candidate Michelle Wu is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. to discuss the impact on the city and “the urgency of city leadership for the future of Boston.”
The new @IPCC_CH #ClimateReport is here & it’s devastating. We can’t wait to take action on climate change.— Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) August 9, 2021
Join us today @ 10AM on City Hall Plaza for what this means for Boston: https://t.co/YH5fmECox8
Ben Downing, who is running for governor of Massachusetts, also tweeted a call to action, including his plan to transition to a “clean energy, carbon-free future,” with equity at its center.
All the IPCC report does is put on paper what scientists and advocates have been saying for decades & what we all have been seeing for years. Climate change is an urgent threat. Our leaders need to act like it. https://t.co/3wETaIY3zp— Ben Downing (@BenDowningMA) August 9, 2021
Others around the state noted the stark reality of what this means for humanity. “If we drag our feet, warming could exceed 4.4 degrees Celsius (8.1 degrees Fahrenheit), which could [actually] spell the end of human civilization,” tweeted climate activist group Extinction Rebellion Boston. “We are fighting for the future of humanity.”
#IPCC report makes clear that we are fighting for the future of humanity. 1.5°C is probably unavoidable at this point. 2°C is avoidable with drastic action. But if we drag our feet, warming could exceed 4.4°C (8.1°F), which could actual spell the end of human civilization.— Extinction Rebellion Boston 🐝⌛🦋 (@XRBoston) August 9, 2021
Some remarked on the impact such dire climate news has on people’s mental health.
Just another Monday of getting the kids ready for camp and figuring out how to carve out emotional space to read the IPCC climate report— Rekha Murthy (@rekha6) August 9, 2021
when you have to look cheery for Monday morning meetings but there's a horrifying new climate report out pic.twitter.com/Z4rKrmxhjA— Jordan Meehan (@JordanMeehan) August 9, 2021
Released at 4 a.m. Eastern Time, the IPCC report described five possible scenarios for the future, ranging from decisive action to stop using fossil fuels to allowing emissions to increase. The planet’s current trajectory is just above the report’s middle scenario of a rise in temperature by 2.7 degrees C by the end of the century, but even achieving that will require countries to formalize legislation requiring cuts to emissions.
An eery but powerful solidarity with everyone up at 4a to watch the @ipcc press conference. Thank you to the scientists and journalists helping us make sense of this devastating story.— Dr. Gaurab Basu (@GaurabBasuMDMPH) August 9, 2021
This is the moment to pull with all our might to save the planet. All hands on deck.
John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, tweeted, “The climate crisis is not only here, it is growing increasingly severe.
“Now is the time for action and Glasgow must be a turning point in this crisis. We need all countries to take the bold steps required to keep 1.5°C within reach,” Kerry said.
Today's report from the @IPCC_CH shows that we cannot afford further delay. The science has been certain for decades, but the latest report makes it abundantly clear – the climate crisis is not only here, it is growing increasingly severe.— Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) August 9, 2021