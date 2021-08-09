With climate change getting worse, here are seven steps experts say the world needs to take right now

A landmark report released today by the world’s top climate scientists finds that our planet is warming at an accelerating rate, with increasingly catastrophic consequences.
But it doesn’t say much about what should be done.
In response to the findings, Peter Frumhoff, the director of science and policy at the Cambridge-based Union of Concerned Scientists, said policymakers around the world must take the following steps as soon as possible:
- By the end of the decade, reduce carbon emissions by half what they were in 2010, and then effectively eliminate them by 2050.
- Eliminate the burning of fossil fuels such as oil and gas; ramp up the use of clean energy, such as wind and solar power; curb deforestation; and use agricultural lands more sustainably.
- Reduce the consumption of beef, which contributes to deforestation and a significant amount of emissions from cattle.
- Encourage farmers to better manage their soil and land, so they sequester more carbon dioxide.
- Invest in research to find ways to remove large amounts of carbon from the atmosphere, at reasonable costs.
- Prepare for the unavoidable impacts that the IPCC report says will happen no matter what policymakers do, including as much as a foot of sea levels rising by the middle of the century, more intense storms, greater flooding, and increased droughts.
- Invest in helping the most vulnerable adapt to all the consequences of a warming world, especially the impoverished and those who have the least ability to move or make changes to protect their homes or livelihoods.
