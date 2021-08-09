How Democrats shot themselves in the foot on Congressional redistricting

From there, a dynamic that some Democrats no doubt will find deeply frustrating will play out. In states where Republicans control the process — including some of the most pivotal ones like Texas — they are expected to divvy up districts in the most brutal fashion to give their party the biggest possible advantage. Yet, in a growing number of states controlled by Democrats, the movement has been the opposite: to create non-partisan commissions to draw up legislative and Congressional district lines fairly.

On Thursday, states will be given the final data they need to draw maps from the US Census, something was supposed to have happened by the spring, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

This week the conversation around the constitutionally-mandated process of redistricting will ramp up, exposing a major structural disadvantage for Democrats going into 2022 — one Democrats brought upon themselves.

Since the US House is set up to proportionally represent America, the Constitution requires that every 10 years the government takes a census to count who lives where and then to allocate Congressional districts to each state based in their population. States then use the block-by-block data from the US Census to create districts that, while adhering to some rules like population limits, can basically take whatever shape lawmakers want, allowing parties to capture a set of voters who are likely to keep electing them. The abuse of that process is known as gerrymandering.

The most recent census, for example, meant that 13 states either gained or lost Congressional seats due to population changes.

While this process is hard to make sense of even for big followers of politics, the implications of this dynamic are easy to understand: it is expected to shift the power in Washington. Indeed, what happens in this wonky process could alone stymie whatever agenda the Biden administration has in store after the 2022 midterm elections. Among the items this could impact: income inequality, climate change, and even modest gun control efforts.

Republicans need just five seats to retake the US House in midterm elections next year. They could gain between six and 13 through redistricting in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Texas. In fact, it is possible Republicans could gain five seats in Florida alone, if they get creative and have the political will to do so.

Here is the thing: Democrats have limited their ability to counter those moves in the states they tend to dominate because a good government constituency within their party is pushing for redistricting commissions.

There are now 13 states with bipartisan commissions that control the process. In the 37 states where elected officials are in charge Republicans control 20 of those states, Democrats control in eight, and nine are split.

Here in New England, where Republicans currently don’t hold a single Congressional seat in any of the region’s six states, Republicans are expected to use this same style of aggressiveness to pick up a single seat. In New Hampshire, the Republican-led legislature and Republican Governor Chris Sununu are widely expected to make one of the state’s two Congressional districts heavily favor a Republican. Both districts have been held by Democrats since 2016.

Democrats, who control the process in Maine, are expected to also tinker with districts to ensure both of that state’s Congressional districts stay Democratic, but this move would just sustain the status quo.

Republicans have pushed the envelope so much on how partisan they can get in recent decades, dozens of lawsuits have popped up and even the US Supreme Court has been forced to weigh in. Democrats didn’t respond by using the same tools, but largely instead argued for good government and to depoliticize the process.

This means that as redistricting is conducted this year, Republicans have a clear path to draw 187 Congressional seats this time around compared to 75 that Democrats control, according to one study. The rest of the seats are either decided by commissions or are hashed out in states that have a partisan split in state government.

Compounding these numbers is the fact that Republicans are in control and on offense in large states or swing states where drawing up the Congressional lines makes a big difference — and the same is true for places where Democrats have effectively conceded the process. For example, Republicans control the process entirely in Texas and Florida, but commissions run the process in larger states where Democrats are winning like California, Michigan, Colorado, New Jersey, Washington, and Oregon.

The only places where Democrats can counter some Republican efforts are in Illinois and New York State.

Over the next year, Democrats will spend more time and effort on lawsuits to prevent Republicans from re-writing maps in a way that could hand them control of Congress before another election is held. Democrats will be watching commissions and judges instead of their own Democrat lawmakers.

