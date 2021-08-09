Maine reaches 80 percent milestone for at least 1 shot of coronavirus vaccines

More than 80 percent of adults in Maine have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, the governor’s office announced Monday.

“I applaud Maine people for their willingness to roll up their sleeves and get their shot,” Governor Janet Mills said in a statement. “We know that vaccinations are the best tool to protect the health of Maine people, and with the more contagious and deadly Delta variant spreading across Maine and the nation, it is crucial that we continue to make progress and fight back against this pandemic.”

“All three authorized COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be extremely effective,”said Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, and Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “We remain committed to making vaccination easy and accessible for Maine people.”