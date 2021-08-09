Mass. reports 100 breakthrough coronavirus case deaths as of July 31; median age was 82.5 years old

The median age of those who died was 82.5 years, the department also said. That means half the group was over that age and half was under.

In 73 percent of the cases, the patients were reported to have underlying conditions, the department said in a statement.

As of the end of July, 100 people in Massachusetts who had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus had died from the disease, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of deaths was 0.002 percent of all fully vaccinated individuals, the department said.

“Breakthrough cases in Massachusetts are incredibly low, and those hospitalized or who have died are even lower. All available data continue to support that all 3 vaccines used in the US are highly protective against severe disease and death from all known variants of COVID-19. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated,” the statement said.

The department also reported that there had been 395 breakthrough hospitalizations, which was 0.009 percent of all fully vaccinated individuals. Fifty-seven percent of those hospitalized had underlying conditions.

The department said the numbers could be revised as officials continue to investigate the cases.

As of Monday, nearly 4.4 million people in Massachusetts had received either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state reported.









