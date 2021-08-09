As virus cases rise in Florida, officials prepare to defy governor’s no-mask mandate

In Florida, just half of people are vaccinated against the coronavirus, and the delta virus variant is driving a surge that has made the state one of the worst-hit in the nation. Now, as Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising star in the Republican Party, doubles down on his strategy, several local officials are preparing to defy him.

Florida is straining under the weight of its latest, and largest, virus wave. Forty-three percent of the state’s adult intensive-care beds are filled with coronavirus patients, The Wall Street Journal reported.

On Friday, Florida recorded the highest daily average of new coronavirus cases in the country, with 19,250, according to a New York Times database. At the Impact Church in Jacksonville, six unvaccinated people died in 10 days, a pastor there said on Twitter last week. This week, the church hosted a vaccination event: 269 got the jab, the church said.