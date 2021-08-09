Four-year colleges aren’t the only answer for tech diversity

Pranshu Verma’s article “Sluggish progress on tech diversity” (Page A1, Aug. 1) sheds light on the tension between the reliance on four-year degrees from highly selective colleges as a proxy for qualification and the immediate needs technology firms have for a diverse skilled workforce to remain competitive. There is a way to fill the workforce with college-educated and career-ready talent to meet the technology sector’s needs in less time than a four-year degree requires. Two-year colleges like Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology offer stackable certificate programs that allow students to gain experience for tech careers in cybersecurity, software development, Web design, and electronics in a year or less, with the opportunity to further pursue education once they are employed. Local tech leaders could fulfill the promise of their 2020 diversity, equity, and inclusion pledges by accessing an abundance of talent produced by institutions in their own backyards.

Aisha Francis