Labor is on the line in gig worker bill

Yvonne Abraham is right (“Labor could face a loss,” Metro, Aug. 5) when she says the just-proposed Massachusetts ballot question that would allow gig economy giants like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash to legally classify their app-based workers as independent contractors instead of employees is “about the future of work in America.” The stakes really are that high. Under state and federal laws in this country, employees get protections like the minimum wage, overtime, a workplace that’s required to be safe, unemployment insurance, and workers comp. Independent contractors don’t. Hence, many businesses try to shed these costs by either improperly misclassifying their employees as independent contractors, or, as with the current Uber/Lyft/DoorDash ballot initiative, seeking new laws allowing them to legally shed their responsibilities as employers. If these ballot initiatives continue to succeed — which they may, given the enormous war chests committed to promoting them — their advocates won’t stop with the gig economy.

Workers in this country need more protections to help level the playing field with employers and begin to shrink wealth inequality, not fewer. Passage of the federal Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act would be a big step in that direction. It would adopt the Massachusetts “ABC test,” which strictly limits who can be deemed an “independent contractor,” expanding nationwide protections for workers when they act collectively. The same test for employee status should be adopted in laws like the Fair Labor Standards Act (minimum wage, overtime) and the Occupational Safety and Health Act. Federal protections like these would effectively supersede the effect of the state Uber/Lyft ballot initiatives. But Massachusetts voters can’t wait for Congress — especially this Congress — to act. If the attorney general determines that the question qualifies for the ballot, voters should vote no, because the Marshmallow Fluff DoorDash is offering simply doesn’t make the square meal workers deserve.