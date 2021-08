Re “Shot in the arm” (Sports, Aug. 6), about Cam Newton’s vaccination status: Looking at the photo of Newton and the story’s subhed, “It would [also] help” if Newton wore his mask properly, over his nose. All season long last year, sideline cameras during games showed Cam not wearing his mask over his nose. Please, someone pull him aside and let him know that’s not good enough.

John Muse

Springfield