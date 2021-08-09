The problem in the North End isn’t outdoor dining — it’s cars

Narrow sidewalks. Drivers going too fast. I share these concerns. Walking down Salem Street every day, I am often forced to walk in the road and have almost been clipped by cars far too many times. But these issues existed before the pandemic and before outdoor dining.

I am fed up — but not with outdoor dining. The real issue is the cars that try to cut through Boston’s oldest neighborhood and, in doing so, take precious space from the people who live there. With the bulk of street space devoted to cars, of course the sidewalks seem too narrow.

There are solutions. We could limit cars to residents. The North End is incredibly accessible by transit, bike, and foot. If you need a ride, we could institute taxi and ride-hailing drop-off zones around the perimeter. We could widen sidewalks and add natural speed-control measures. The North End is a neighborhood made up of people, not cars — give the streets back to them.

Orion Paul

Boston