State should move fast on transportation plans

The strength of the Greater Boston economy depends on the quality performance of the MBTA to offset highway traffic, reduce carbon emissions, and serve transit-dependent communities. Throughout the pandemic, the MBTA has performed reasonably well, and will continue to deliver cleaner, well-ventilated rides for all passengers and essential workers. Now, for the sake of business competitiveness and quality-of-life concerns, public transit options need to be the most appealing choice for commuters returning to in-person work. The entire regional economy will suffer if highway traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels or gets worse with additional cars on the road.

This fall could be an important inflection point — a bridge to a new normal — as some offices reopen after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and summer schedules end. Even with the Delta variant spreading, Greater Boston will continue to see increased commuting in the next few months. Traffic congestion throughout the region could result in unreasonable conditions for workers, and employers will be seeking solutions. The state needs to anticipate the road ahead and adopt innovative solutions to support more-efficient, reliable, and climate friendly alternatives to driving.

Advertisement

The MBTA must be ready to face this next challenge and should develop additional incentives now to lead demand. Experimenting with transit fares is an obvious way to welcome riders back to the T this fall. Based on recent employee surveys, short-term discounts could be an effective approach for promoting equity and accessibility while also shifting commuters away from driving. Lowering fares could also reach new customers who may become consistent riders in the future.

Many workers will now travel to the office under a hybrid work schedule. A monthly transit pass may no longer make sense to them, so the MBTA should create fare options that cater to these new office routines. Increasing flexibility of existing passes or offering discounted rates could make the difference between driving to work and taking the commuter rail. Transit agencies throughout the nation are already trying short-term unlimited ride passes, like a three-day pass or temporary promotional fares. The MBTA should consider these ideas to recapture and entice riders.

Advertisement

The T showed creativity when it created a “5-day Flex Pass” for the commuter rail in July 2020, but this option is scheduled to end Sept. 15. Instead, the T should extend the program for six months, consider free parking at commuter rail stations, and test new discounts and products through the end of the year.

Temporary changes that influence behavior can work, but this region also needs permanent capital improvements to modernize the system, reduce carbon emissions, and improve service for underserved and climate-justice communities. The best hope in over a generation comes from the federal infrastructure plans moving through Congress. However, there is no guarantee major transit projects will take place in Greater Boston, despite our powerful federal delegation and historic levels of new infrastructure funding.

A Better City recently released a report that evaluates the potential for federal dollars to address the major transportation and climate infrastructure needs in the Commonwealth. The Biden plans are encouraging, but there is reason to be concerned that Massachusetts and the MBTA are not prepared to capitalize on them.

After the infrastructure bill passes Congress, there will be a nationwide competition for federal transportation grants. Massachusetts will need to win grant funding if we want to see action on critical projects like the regional rail vision, climate resiliency needs, and large projects with regional economic benefits, like the Interstate 90 Allston interchange. With billions of federal dollars at stake, the Commonwealth should make its plans more attractive to the federal government before the winning projects are chosen.

Advertisement

This would mean advancing design plans now on major transit projects and updating state procurement laws to complete work faster in Massachusetts. Other states are already mobilizing to procure federal funds. We cannot fall behind other states in this pursuit of dollars that would benefit the region for the next generation.

Massachusetts needs to move full speed ahead with all plans that support our transit system, reduce traffic congestion, and grow our economy. Being too conservative could mean congested roads and missed opportunities to address our largest infrastructure needs. Workers and communities deserve action and urgency with transportation solutions this year, and the Commonwealth cannot afford to see these trains leave the station without us.

Rick Dimino is president and CEO of A Better City.