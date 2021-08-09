What will Amtrak do with its staggering funding increase?

Earlier this year, this editorial board argued that if Amtrak gets substantial funds, most of it should go to the existing Northeast Corridor, which provides a vital economic link between Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, but is badly in need of upgrades to make the trip faster and more reliable.

After decades in which it had to beg for budgetary table scraps, Amtrak is now on the cusp of getting an unprecedented infusion of federal investment as Congress proceeds with an infrastructure bill that would devote a staggering $66 billion nationwide to the passenger railroad. To put that number in perspective, before the coronavirus pandemic the railroad typically got around $2 billion a year — and was often lucky to have it.

So it’s encouraging that in the Senate bill, a very sizable chunk — $24 billion — would be reserved for the Northeast route. That’s enough to make a dent in the railroad’s maintenance backlog and bring it closer to delivering on the promise of high-speed rail.

Still, if anything like the Senate proposal ends up on President Biden’s desk, there would be an enormous amount of money left over for other intercity passenger rail projects, money that is piquing the interest of advocates in places like Boise and Madison, Wis.; New Jersey and Tucson.

For its part, Amtrak already released a wish list of expansion projects in April, which in this region included more trains between Boston and Springfield, service between Boston and Concord, N.H., and the extension of its Downeaster line to Rockland, Maine (it currently ends in Brunswick). Transit advocates have been kicking around many of those ideas for decades, and local politicians will undoubtedly try to put their own pet projects at the head of the line.

But if the federal government is putting up such a massive amount of money, the Biden administration should make sure there’s some rhyme and reason to where all that new service goes. The money creates a chance to think strategically about how and where train service can best spur economic growth, reduce traffic congestion, relieve pressure on airports, run at true high speed, and improve environmental quality.

Indeed, one of the themes of the bill, according to analysts, is that it shifts much of the power over spending decisions away from local and to the federal government — and, specifically, to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who by one estimate would have ultimate control over about $105 billion of the overall transportation spending in the bill.

New trains should go where they will divert the most car and airplane trips, and where localities are willing to build housing and other development near stations and incorporate train service into their growth plans. They shouldn’t just go where there happen to be plans on the shelf, or a powerful politician to please (Amtrak’s April proposal includes service to Scranton, Pa., President Biden’s hometown. Nothing against Scranton, but let’s see the receipts on that idea.)

In New England alone, there are proposals of varying levels of seriousness, to connect Boston and Greenfield; New York City and the Berkshires; Providence and Worcester; Worcester and New London, Conn.; Boston and Cape Cod; southern Maine and Bangor. It’s not that any of those are bad ideas, necessarily, but if the Biden administration really wants to trigger a rail revolution it should make sure funding flows to the right ones.

Apart from funding, the infrastructure bill also makes changes to Amtrak’s mandate, making clear that it doesn’t exist to generate a profit and instead exists to “meet the intercity passenger rail needs of the United States.” While that new language has been portrayed as a victory for the railroad, it’s also a new responsibility to think and plan around national priorities. Ever since Amtrak was cobbled together in the 1970s from the remains of struggling private railroads, the routes it has served owe as much to politics and history as they have to the “needs of the United States.” With its huge increase in funding, Amtrak needs to transform the Northeast corridor where its value is already clear — and then answer its new mandate by going where it can make the biggest difference.

