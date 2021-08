A man carries goods on his bicycle as he walks out of the the Yubei Agricultural and Aquatic Products World in Xinxiang in central China's Henan Province. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report released on Monday says warming already is smacking Earth hard and quickly with accelerating sea level rise, shrinking ice and worsening extremes such as heat waves, droughts, floods, and storms.

Dake Kang/Associated Press