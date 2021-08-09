Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy named to Team Canada’s coaching staff for 2022 Olympics

Cassidy joins his Boston boss, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, who is an assistant GM for the Canadians.

Hockey Canada on Monday named Cassidy, 56, an assistant on the staff of Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper. His fellow assistants are Peter DeBoer (Vegas) and Barry Trotz (New York Islanders).

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy will be a part of the Beijing Olympics in February as a Team Canada assistant coach.

Cassidy, entering his sixth season behind the Bruins’ bench (194-82-41), will return to China for the first time since coaching his team in two exhibition games against Calgary in September 2018, a trip that included games in Shenzhen and Beijing, and for Cassidy and his Bruins staff, a side trip to Hong Kong that was nearly impacted by a super typhoon.

Advertisement

The Beijing Olympics run Feb. 3-20. Hockey games are held at the Wukesong Sports Center.

Cassidy, a defenseman by trade, played for Team Canada at the 1984 World Junior Championship and on the 1986-87 national team. Born in Ottawa, he was sworn in as a US citizen in October 2020. He said in March that Team Canada had not contacted him about the upcoming Winter Games, but he would gladly serve if asked.

“I think it would be an honor to coach in the Olympics,” he said at the time. “For Canada, obviously. And I just became a US citizen, but if it meant being on the US side, I would certainly do it.”

Assuming the NHL sticks with its stated goal of attending the Games, Cassidy would coach Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, longtime Team Canada mainstays, for the first time internationally. He could face fellow Bruins Charlie McAvoy (US) and David Pastrnak (Czech Republic; also likely to select David Krejci).

…

The Bruins signed defenseman J.D. Greenway to a two-year AHL contract. Greenway, a University of Maine product and brother of Minnesota forward Jordan Greenway (Boston University), attended Bruins development camp last week.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.