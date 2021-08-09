Denied valuable development last offseason, Celtics second-year forward Aaron Nesmith has sharpened his skill set

But last year’s rookie class had a crash course unlike any that preceded it. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the Las Vegas summer league and a shortened preseason. And Nesmith, whose college season had been halted by injury, was mostly going in cold.

So when Nesmith started his NBA career by making just 3 of 16 shots from beyond the arc, some Celtics fans grumbled. Boston had drafted a shooter, and he was not making shots.

LAS VEGAS — The Celtics drafted Aaron Nesmith in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft in large part because they believed he had the potential to become a lethal shooter. He made 52.2 percent of his 3-pointers during his sophomore season at Vanderbilt, a mark that was unsustainable yet also quite intriguing.

He started missing and then he started thinking about missing. That’s never a good combination, especially for a rookie.

“That was something that was challenging to me mentally,” Nesmith said Monday. “Early in the year I didn’t have an opportunity to get in a rhythm, and being a shooter I put a lot of pressure on myself to make those shots, which made the shots harder to make, instead of just shooting the ball. As the season went on I was able to relax and get comfortable and not put pressure on every shot.”

Nesmith connected on 40.2 percent of his 3-point attempts over the rest of the season. That improved marksmanship was mixed in with relentless hustle that led teammate Jaylen Brown to quip that Nesmith might get injured if he didn’t stop hurtling his body around the court so frequently.

Nesmith became an important part of Boston’s rotation and is now diving into the full offseason that was taken from him last year. He spent much of the summer in Charleston, S.C., working out with his former Porter-Gaud School coaches Travis Smith and John Pearson, and he also trained in Atlanta alongside former NBA veteran Jodie Meeks.

Smith said they focused on mid-range shooting, change-of-pace dribbles, and finding ways to be more creative with his offense.

“He attacked it,” Smith said. “He’s a very hard worker and works with a purpose. I think a lot of that will show in summer league and throughout the season. I think this year he’ll surprise some folks.”

It’s been an underwhelming offseason for the Celtics. Veterans Kemba Walker, Tristan Thompson and Evan Fournier are gone, replaced by veterans that are mostly a tier below them such as Josh Richardson, Kris Dunn and Enes Kanter.

While the minimal changes have done little to ignite championship hopes, they are an indication that Boston is prepared to thrust young players such as Nesmith into larger roles next season.

“I’m just excited,” Nesmith said. “New coaching staff, new system to learn. Excited for the new roles that could be placed and made for yourselves. I’m excited that I have a year under my belt and I’m experienced. I understand what’s coming at me a little bit better. I understand the way the league works and I’m just excited to go and give my best foot forward.”

As a freshman at Vanderbilt, Nesmith made 39.2 percent of his shots and 33.7 percent of his 3-pointers before topping the 50 percent mark in both categories as a sophomore. Smith said Nesmith just needed time to adjust to the new level and that his confidence swelled as he did. He believes that the rise this season will be similar.

Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla, who is guiding Boston’s summer league team, said he has already seen some changes.

“It’s confidence and it’s just repetition, and where is his mind?” Mazzulla said. “He didn’t shoot the ball great [in Monday’s win over the Hawks], but he looked more comfortable than he did at this point last year coming into the NBA. And I think for him, that’s the most important thing.”

Brown, who missed last season’s playoffs after undergoing wrist surgery, took part in a light workout following the Celtics’ summer league practice on Monday.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.