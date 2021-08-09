Fresh off her bronze-medal finish, Olympic marathoner Molly Seidel will run Falmouth Road Race

After stunning the competition at the Tokyo Olympics with a third-place finish for Team USA in the marathon, Seidel, a Cambridge resident, will travel to Cape Cod for the 49th annual Falmouth Road Race.

Rather than competing for her country, or even for herself, she’s racing with a loftier purpose: helping children fighting cancer.

On Sunday, Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel’s running will take on an entirely new meaning.

After serving as the race’s official starter, she will join the field as the last runner. For each person she passes along the seven-mile course, race organizers will donate $1 to Tommy’s Place, a vacation home in Falmouth for children battling cancer named after race founder Tommy Leonard.

Advertisement

“Over the years, we have been very fortunate to welcome so many accomplished runners to our race. We are honored that Molly has chosen to join us as part of her post-Olympic plans,” Scott Ghelfi, president of the Falmouth Road Race, Inc. Board of Directors, said in a press release.

After a decorated career running track and cross country at the University of Notre Dame, Seidel made the transition to road races in 2017, taking second in the USATF Road Running Championships 5k. Since then, she has run just three marathons, including her bronze-winning performance in Tokyo.

The Falmouth Road Race has long been known to draw an international field of both elite and recreational runners, including present and past olympians, but Seidel’s fundraiser will be the first of its kind.