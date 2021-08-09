Hornets give coach James Borrego a multiyear extension

The Hornets believe coach James Borrego can turn things around in Charlotte. The Hornets announced Monday they’ve signed Borrego to a multiyear contract extension. Length and financial terms of the deal were not released. He had one year remaining on his contract before the extension. “We’re extremely pleased with the job that coach Borrego and his staff have done in their three years in Charlotte,” general manager Mitch Kupchak said in a news release. Borrego is 95-124 in three seasons with the Hornets, but has given team owner Michael Jordan enough confidence that things are moving in the right direction. The Hornets were 33-39 last year and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in game. Kupchak said he likes the strong relationships Borrego has built with his players, as well as his knowledge of the game. He is in charge of a Hornets team that is still very young and had the second-highest percentage of total minutes played by players in their first, second or third seasons in the NBA last season. Under Borrego, Charlotte set a single-season franchise record with 985 total 3-point field goals last season, finishing 10th in the NBA, while also ranking tied for fifth in the league in assists per game (26.8). The Hornets are trying to build their team behind point guard LaMelo Ball , last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year, veteran small forward Gordon Hayward, and guard Terry Rozier .

The New York Rangers locked up their goaltender of the future by agreeing to re-sign Igor Shesterkin to a four-year contract. The 25-year-old Shesterkin was a restricted free agent who went 16-14-3 last season in taking over the starting duties following Henrik Lundqvist’s departure. Terms of Shesterkin’s deal weren’t announced, but both The New York Post and TSN reported the contract was worth $22.666 million. The amount would make Shesterkin’s annual average salary of $5.666 million the highest awarded to an NHL goalie in his second contract, and ahead of Sergei Bobrovsky, who made $5.625 million per year over a two-year deal he signed with Columbus in 2013. The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed Carter Hart to a three-year, $11.9 million deal, and the Washington Capitals re-signed Ilya Samsonov to a one-year, $2 million contract. The 22-year-old Hart is coming off a season in which he struggled maintaining the starter’s job in his third season with the team. The 24-year-old Samsanov went 13-4-1 with two shutouts, and lost all three playoff starts in playing behind starter Vitek Vanecek last season. Samsanov was pegged to take over the starting duties this year before the Capitals re-acquired Vanecek in a trade with the expansion Seattle Kraken last month.

Advertisement

SOCCER

Barcelona without injured Aguero for 10 weeks

Things continue to spiral for FC Barcelona, with new striker Sergio Aguero set to miss several weeks with a calf injury. Alexandre Schneider/Getty

In more bad news for Barcelona after the departure of Lionel Messi, the club said that new striker Sergio Aguero will not debut with the club until mid-October because of a calf injury. Barcelona said medical tests showed that Aguero has a tendon injury in his right calf and will be sidelined for about 10 weeks. It was the latest setback for Barcelona after the club announced last week that it could not sign star striker Messi to a new contract because of its financial struggles. Spanish media said Aguero got hurt in Sunday’s training session. He did not participate at the ceremony during which the squad was introduced to fans later, nor played in the exhibition match in which Barcelona defeated Juventus 3-0. Aguero was with the Argentina team that won the Copa America in Brazil last month.

Advertisement

US forward Josh Sargent completes move to Premier League club Norwich

US forward Josh Sargent completed his move to English Premier League club Norwich by signing a four-year contract on Monday. The 21-year-old Sargent arrives from German team Werder Bremen, where he had played since turning professional in 2018. Sargent scored seven goals in 35 games for Bremen last season, before the team was relegated from the Bundesliga. He netted two more goals in two matches this season in division two. “I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League, so it’s a very exciting opportunity for me,” Sargent told club media. Neither team disclosed the transfer fee but British media reported it to be around 9.5 million euros ($11 million).